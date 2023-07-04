Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Recalling Swami Vivekananda's 'Arise, Awake and Stop not till the goal is reached' message and 5 other advices

    Explore the teachings of Swami Vivekananda through his famous quote "Arise, awake, and stop not until the goal is reached." Discover the significance of action, determination, and perseverance in achieving personal and spiritual goals.

    Recalling Swami Vivekananda's 'Arise, Awake and Stop not till the goal is reached' message and 5 other advices for youth anr eai
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 4, 2023, 12:51 PM IST

    Swami Vivekananda, a renowned spiritual leader and philosopher, left an enduring legacy with his profound teachings that continue to inspire and uplift people worldwide. Among his famous quotes, "Arise, awake, and stop not until the goal is reached" stands as a powerful call to action and unwavering determination. This quote encapsulates the essence of Swami Vivekananda's teachings, emphasizing the significance of inner strength, overcoming obstacles, and staying committed to one's aspirations.

    Also read: Swami Vivekananda: The Monk ignited spiritual enlightenment; Chicago Speech, Ramakrishna Math Mission and more

    In this exploration, we delve deeper into the meaning behind this empowering phrase and uncover the timeless wisdom it holds for personal growth, spiritual evolution, and achieving excellence in all aspects of life.

    1. Harnessing Inner Strength: Swami Vivekananda believed that every individual possesses immense potential and inner strength. The call to "arise" signifies awakening and tapping into this inherent power within oneself. It encourages individuals to recognize their abilities and take charge of their lives.

    2. Overcoming Obstacles: Swami Vivekananda recognized that the path to success is often filled with obstacles and challenges. The phrase "awake" signifies being fully aware of these obstacles and facing them head-on. It emphasizes the need to develop resilience, courage, and determination to overcome hurdles and continue striving toward the goal.

    3. Unwavering Commitment: The phrase "stop not until the goal is reached" highlights Swami Vivekananda's emphasis on unwavering commitment. He encouraged individuals to stay focused and persistent, regardless of setbacks or distractions. It underscores the importance of maintaining dedication and perseverance until the desired goal is accomplished.

    4. Action over Inaction: Swami Vivekananda emphasized the power of action and discouraged passivity and complacency. He believed that mere contemplation or wishful thinking is insufficient; it is through proactive and consistent action that one can achieve their aspirations. The call to "arise" and "awake" signifies the need to take action rather than remaining stagnant or procrastinating.

    5. Realization of Potential: Swami Vivekananda's teachings focused on self-realization and actualization of one's highest potential. He encouraged individuals to strive for excellence in all endeavors, be it spiritual growth, personal development, or the pursuit of noble goals. The phrase "arise, awake, and stop not until the goal is reached" serves as a reminder to unlock and manifest one's full potential.

    Swami Vivekananda's message resonates across time and cultures, inspiring people to transcend limitations, face challenges with courage, and persevere in the pursuit of their dreams. Whether in the realms of material success or spiritual enlightenment, this quote reminds us to take proactive steps, remain focused, and never give up until our desired goals are achieved.

    Let the profound teachings of Swami Vivekananda embedded in "Arise, awake, and stop not until the goal is reached" guide us towards self-realization, personal transformation, and a life of purpose.  As we honor Swami Vivekananda's memory on his death anniversary today (July 4), let us strive to embody his teachings in our daily lives. Let us embrace his message of love, tolerance, and selfless service, working towards creating a more inclusive, compassionate, and enlightened society.

    Though Swami Vivekananda may have left this earthly realm, his legacy continues to inspire and guide us. Let us remember him with gratitude, draw inspiration from his life and teachings, and carry forward his vision of a better world for generations to come.

    Last Updated Jul 4, 2023, 12:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Athirapally to Cheeyappara: 10 waterfalls that grace the landscape of Kerala ATG EAI

    Athirapally to Cheeyappara: 10 waterfalls that grace the landscape of Kerala

    Love wearing Kanjivaram sarees? Know how to store and clean them at home RBA EAI

    Love wearing Kanjivaram sarees? Know how to store and clean them at home

    Munnar to Ponmudi: 10 hill stations that Kerala boasts off ATG EAI

    Munnar to Ponmudi: 10 hill stations that Kerala boasts off

    Swami Vivekananda: The Monk ignited spiritual enlightenment; Chicago Speech, Ramakrishna Math Mission and more ATG

    Swami Vivekananda: The Monk ignited spiritual enlightenment; Chicago Speech, Ramakrishna Math Mission and more

    Numerology Prediction for July 4 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for July 4, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    football Meme fest explodes after Steven Gerrard appointed as Saudi club Ettifaq's new head coach osf

    Meme fest explodes after Steven Gerrard appointed as Saudi club Ettifaq's new head coach

    Pakistan Islamabad High Court declares Toshakhana case against Imran Khan inadmissible; check details AJR

    Pakistan: Islamabad High Court declares Toshakhana case against Imran Khan inadmissible; check details

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Trailer OUT: Witness Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt in intense romantic saga vma

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Trailer OUT: Witness Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt in intense romantic saga

    Athirapally to Cheeyappara: 10 waterfalls that grace the landscape of Kerala ATG EAI

    Athirapally to Cheeyappara: 10 waterfalls that grace the landscape of Kerala

    Kerala cuisine 6 foods you MUST try when visiting south state gcw eai

    Kerala cuisine: 6 foods you MUST try

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon