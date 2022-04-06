Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ramzan special: 10 delicacies for iftar you should know

    As Ramadan month has begun with Muslim community across the world indulging in prayers, fasting, and charity, one of the interesting things to know is about the 'iftar' and the delicacies served to break the fast.
     

    Ramzan special: 10 delicacies for iftar you should know YCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Apr 6, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    With the holy month of Ramadan setting in, Muslim community members observe fast, some pray five times, and also hold a special prayer called 'Tarabi'. The community members wake up early in the morning and eat light meals for 'Sehari', the beginning of fasting, and would wait for dusk hours to break the fast which is called iftar.

    As the members will be fasting the whole day without even taking a glass of water, they will refresh themselves with different types of food and beverages after breaking the fast. It will be interesting to know ten delicacies that most homes arrange for iftar to break the fast within the family.

    Also Read: Ramadan 2022: Know Dos and Don’ts for the holy month

    1-- Varieties of dates and water
    As per the tradition, while breaking the fast, the community takes one or two dates with water. It is said that during Ramadan, even Prophet Mumammed used to eat a few dates and break the fast. Secondly, dates are considered a superfood and fill you with energy.

    Ramzan special: 10 delicacies for iftar you should know YCB

    2--Sharbat/Thandai
    As the body generates heat due to fasting and to keep the stomach cool, the community generally consumes items like Khatira Gondh (a type of tree gum) and sabja beej, a black basil seed is added in cold milk and sugar. It keeps the stomach cool.

    3--Shahi Tukda
    The bread is fried in oil and once cooled, milk and sugar is added and served during iftar. The softness of the Shahi Tukda is liked mostly by children.

    Also Read: Ramadan 2022: A look into Iftar traditions from across the world

    4--Samosas
    Samosas are very crispy and they fly like a hot cake from all the stalls. The samosas, like onion, potatoes and keema samosa (sliced and mashed mutton and chicken) is used as stuffing in the dough and fried and it makes it the 'dastarkhan' tablecloth of almost all Muslim homes during Ramadan.

    Ramzan special: 10 delicacies for iftar you should know YCB

    5--Falooda
    A rich jelly-like drink made from silky vermicelli, milk, cream, cut fruits, crushed ice, sliced dates, and crushed almonds. This mouth-watering delicacy is a must-try.

    6--Aash/Ganji
    The aash is nothing but porridge. It is made out of broken rice, moong or toor dhal, and mutton keema. Once cooked, it is preferred to be consumed hot with onion samosas. The community members prepare it in large quantities at all local Masjids and serve it to each household surrounding the Masjid. Ganji can also be made at home using a gas stove but the one made with firewood tastes better. A glass of Ganji fills up the stomach.

    7-Sheer-Khurma
    The dessert is prepared using vermicelli, dates, almonds, raisins, cardamom sugar and hot milk and condensed milk is added and cooked.

    8--Cucumber and yoghurt salad
    To keep the stomach very healthy, cucumber and yogurt salad is served. A lot of mint leaves and dried cherries are added for taste.

    Ramzan special: 10 delicacies for iftar you should know YCB

    9--Hareera
    It is a hot beverage made out of grounded almonds, cashew, cardamom and milk and sugar. During Ramadan, it is 'Hyderabad's Badam' that is on-demand.

    10-Haleem
    Haleem is a stew prepared by adding sliced mutton or chicken, lentils, cooked, in a slow flame and beaten with a pestle to make it soft. It is high energy as it contains calories.

    Last Updated Apr 6, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Having Kidney issues Here are some early signs and symptoms to control kidney problems RBA

    Having Kidney issues? Here are some early signs and symptoms to control kidney problems

    World Autism Awareness Day 2022 Know history significance theme and more gcw

    World Autism Awareness Day 2022: Know history, significance, theme and more

    Gudi Padwa 2022: Most awaited Swagat Yatra to return after two years of hiatus - adt

    Gudi Padwa 2022: Most awaited Swagat Yatra to return after two years of hiatus

    All you need to know about dementia that Randhir Kapoor has been diagnosed with drb

    All you need to know about dementia that Randhir Kapoor has been diagnosed with

    Bruce Willis diagnosed with Aphasia; what are the causes and symptoms? Know from expert RBA

    Bruce Willis diagnosed with Aphasia; what are the causes and symptoms? Know from expert

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 KKR vs MI kolkata-mumbai Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, KKR vs MI, Match Prediction: Can Kolkata pile more misery over winless Mumbai?

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RR vs RCB: Shahbaz Ahmed-Dinesh Karthik show hands Rajasthan Royals first defeat; netizens hail Royal Challengers Bangalore-ayh

    IPL 2022, RR vs RCB: Shahbaz-Karthik show hands Rajasthan first defeat; netizens hail Bangalore

    Kim Kardashian's sister Kourtney, Travis Barker are now married; details RBA

    Kim Kardashian's sister Kourtney, Travis Barker are now married (Pictures)

    Bucha incident "just one" of numerous crimes by Russian military: Zelenskyy tells UNSC - adt

    Bucha incident "just one" of numerous crimes by Russian military: Zelenskyy tells UNSC

    Everything is sold to China: Sri Lankan merchants outrage against Prime Minister-adt

    Everything is sold to China: Sri Lankan merchants' outrage against Prime Minister

    Recent Videos

    Azaan row: Hindu seer sings bhajan using loudspeaker; activists give memorandum against Azaan to cops-ycb

    Azaan row: Hindu seer sings bhajan using loudspeaker; activists give memorandum against Azaan to cops

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, KKR vs MI, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma has been a fun captain - Tim David-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Rohit Sharma has been a fun captain" - Tim David

    Video Icon
    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime-ycb

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime

    Video Icon
    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered - gps

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Video Icon