Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ramadan 2022: Know Dos and Don’ts for the holy month

    First Published Apr 3, 2022, 3:18 PM IST

    The month of April occupies a special place in the hearts of Muslims throughout the world. This is due to the fact that Ramadan, the greatest festival for Muslims worldwide, runs from April 2 to May 1. 

    ramadan 2022

    The month of April occupies a special place in the hearts of Muslims throughout the world. This is due to the fact that Ramadan, the greatest festival for Muslims worldwide, runs from April 2 to May 1. Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, during which Muslims fast for 29-30 days, culminating in the big banquet of Eid-ul-Fitr.

    Ramadan

    Dos of Ramadan 2022: 

    1. Fasting during Ramadan is regarded as one of the most beneficial rituals in Islamic culture. It is also stated that the spiritual benefits of fasting grow throughout the month of Ramadan. Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam and should thus be practised with the utmost sincerity and confidence in Allah.
    2. Because this holy month promotes brotherhood and compassion, make a point of donating a portion of your money to those in need. Zakat is one of Islam's Five Pillars and can take the form of food or money.

    Also Read | Ramadan 2022: Are rules the same for' Men and Women' during the holy month?

    3. One must strive to remember the Quran and assess the verses they read.
    4. People are supposed to do dhikr, which is the practise of praying to and thanking Allah.
    5. While praying, one should seek the well-being of their families.
    6. Embrace the communal attitude of kindness, self-control, and self-discipline during the month of Ramadan.

    Don'ts of the Ramadan 2022: 

    1.Muslims who fast throughout Ramadan are not permitted to eat or drink water before the Maghrib Azan, which occurs after sunset.
    2. When fasting, the individual is not permitted to smoke or violently vomit. It has the potential to break their fast.
    3. Music is not permitted throughout Ramadan, especially if you are fasting.
    4. Any thoughts of resentment or animosity might cause their fast to be broken. People should concentrate on the positive.
    5. During the month of Ramadan, one should refrain from arguing or fighting. It is thought to have the ability to alter Allah's rewards.

    Also Read | Ramadan 2022: Date, significance, fasting rituals; all you need to know

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    World Autism Awareness Day 2022 Know history significance theme and more gcw

    World Autism Awareness Day 2022: Know history, significance, theme and more

    Gudi Padwa 2022: Most awaited Swagat Yatra to return after two years of hiatus - adt

    Gudi Padwa 2022: Most awaited Swagat Yatra to return after two years of hiatus

    All you need to know about dementia that Randhir Kapoor has been diagnosed with drb

    All you need to know about dementia that Randhir Kapoor has been diagnosed with

    Bruce Willis diagnosed with Aphasia; what are the causes and symptoms? Know from expert RBA

    Bruce Willis diagnosed with Aphasia; what are the causes and symptoms? Know from expert

    Ugadi 2022: Know the significance, history and celebration of this Hindu festival - adt

    Ugadi 2022: Know the significance, history and celebration of this Hindu festival

    Recent Stories

    Law of Land: Sanjay Raut slams MNS chief's remark on mosque loudspeakers - adt

    'Law of Land': Sanjay Raut slams MNS chief's remark on mosque loudspeakers

    Arjun Kapoor brings injured Malaika Arora home from hospital (Video) RBA

    Arjun Kapoor brings injured Malaika Arora home from hospital (Video)

    Board of Control for Cricket in India, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly expresses faith in Rahul Dravid as India head coach-ayh

    BCCI President Sourav Ganguly expresses faith in Rahul Dravid as India head coach

    Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test: Results are out; here's how to check - adt

    Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test: Results are out; here's how to check

    Kim Kardashian, Kanye West saga: Donda singer 'going away to get help' is 'fake' news RBA

    Kim Kardashian, Kanye West saga: Donda singer 'going away to get help' is 'fake' news

    Recent Videos

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered - gps

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Video Icon
    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam - ycb

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam

    Video Icon
    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon
    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed claims AAP gcw

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP

    Video Icon