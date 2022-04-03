Ramadan 2022: Know Dos and Don’ts for the holy month

The month of April occupies a special place in the hearts of Muslims throughout the world. This is due to the fact that Ramadan, the greatest festival for Muslims worldwide, runs from April 2 to May 1.

The month of April occupies a special place in the hearts of Muslims throughout the world. This is due to the fact that Ramadan, the greatest festival for Muslims worldwide, runs from April 2 to May 1. Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, during which Muslims fast for 29-30 days, culminating in the big banquet of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Dos of Ramadan 2022:

1. Fasting during Ramadan is regarded as one of the most beneficial rituals in Islamic culture. It is also stated that the spiritual benefits of fasting grow throughout the month of Ramadan. Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam and should thus be practised with the utmost sincerity and confidence in Allah.

2. Because this holy month promotes brotherhood and compassion, make a point of donating a portion of your money to those in need. Zakat is one of Islam's Five Pillars and can take the form of food or money.

3. One must strive to remember the Quran and assess the verses they read.

4. People are supposed to do dhikr, which is the practise of praying to and thanking Allah.

5. While praying, one should seek the well-being of their families.

6. Embrace the communal attitude of kindness, self-control, and self-discipline during the month of Ramadan.