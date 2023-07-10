Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Protein to Blood Sugar control: 5 Health benefits of eating Barley Gram Flour

    Eating barley gram flour, also known as sattu or roasted gram flour, can provide several benefits for your body. Here are five advantages of including barley gram flour in your diet. Embrace the nourishing goodness of this humble ingredient and experience a world of benefits that will elevate your well-being.

    First Published Jul 10, 2023, 6:45 PM IST

    Barley gram flour, also known as sattu or roasted gram flour, is a nutritional powerhouse that deserves a place in your pantry. Packed with protein, fibre, and essential nutrients, barley gram flour offers a range of advantages for your body and mind. From supporting muscle growth and digestion to promoting sustained energy levels and weight management, this versatile flour is a game-changer in your quest for optimal health. Embrace the importance of barley gram flour in your diet and savour the benefits it brings. Whether used in traditional recipes or innovative creations, this nutrient-dense flour is a testament to the wonders of nature's bounty. Elevate your culinary endeavours, nourish your body, and unlock a healthier, more vibrant you with the incredible power of barley gram flour.

    Here are the 5 Health Benefits of eating Barley Gram Flour:

    1. High in Protein:

    Barley gram flour is an excellent source of plant-based protein. It contains essential amino acids that are vital for building and repairing tissues, supporting muscle growth, and maintaining overall health. Adding barley gram flour to your meals can help meet your protein needs, especially for vegetarians and vegans.

    2. Rich in Fibre:

    Barley gram flour is a good source of dietary fibre. Fibre aids in digestion, promotes regular bowel movements, and helps control blood sugar levels. Consuming foods high in fibre, like barley gram flour, can contribute to maintaining a healthy digestive system and supporting weight management.

    3. Nutrient-Dense:

    Barley gram flour is packed with essential nutrients. It contains vitamins, such as B vitamins (thiamine, riboflavin, niacin, folate), and minerals like iron, calcium, and magnesium. These nutrients play various roles in maintaining energy levels, supporting bone health, and facilitating overall bodily functions.

    4. Low Glycemic Index:

    Barley gram flour has a low glycemic index, which means it causes a slower and steadier rise in blood sugar levels compared to refined flour. This makes it a suitable option for individuals looking to manage blood sugar levels and prevent spikes and crashes in energy.

    5. Gluten-Free Alternative:

    Barley Gram Flour is naturally gluten-free, making it a great alternative for those with gluten sensitivities or celiac disease. It can be used in place of wheat flour in various recipes, allowing individuals with gluten restrictions to enjoy a wide range of dishes.

    Last Updated Jul 10, 2023, 6:45 PM IST
