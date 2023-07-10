Intermittent Fasting 101: What is IF? What are the benefits? How does it work?

It's important to note that intermittent fasting may not be suitable for everyone, and it's recommended to consult with a healthcare professional before starting any new dietary approach, especially if you have underlying health conditions or are taking medications.

Intermittent fasting is an eating pattern that involves cycling between periods of fasting and eating. There are several different methods of intermittent fasting, but the most common ones include the 16/8 method, where you fast for 16 hours and restrict your eating window to 8 hours, and the 5:2 method, where you eat normally for 5 days and restrict calorie intake on 2 non-consecutive days.

Here's how intermittent fasting typically works:

Insulin levels: When you eat, your body releases insulin to help transport glucose into cells for energy. During fasting periods, insulin levels decrease, allowing stored body fat to be broken down and used for energy.

Cellular repair: During fasting, cellular repair processes, such as autophagy, are initiated. This involves the removal of damaged cells and the recycling of cellular components, promoting overall cell health.

Hormonal changes: Intermittent fasting can affect hormone levels in the body. Human growth hormone (HGH) increases, promoting fat burning and muscle gain. Additionally, levels of norepinephrine increase, boosting metabolism.

Caloric restriction: By limiting the eating window or reducing calorie intake on fasting days, intermittent fasting naturally reduces overall calorie consumption, which can contribute to weight loss.

Appetite regulation: Fasting can help regulate hunger hormones, such as ghrelin, making it easier to control food intake and reduce snacking or unnecessary eating.

Potential health benefits: Intermittent fasting has various health benefits, including improved insulin sensitivity, reduced inflammation, enhanced brain health, and a decreased risk of chronic conditions like obesity, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease.

Health benefits of intermittent fasting

Researchers have researched IF for decades, examining animals and humans for indications of health advantages. More study is needed, particularly to evaluate the long-term benefits of practising IF. Experts do know, however, that fasting boosts metabolism and decreases blood sugar, which can help with various health conditions.

Evidence suggests that practising intermittent fasting regularly may:

Remove brain fog by pushing you to obtain energy from stored fat rather than sugar (a process known as ketosis).

Reduce your risk of diabetes by managing blood sugar and decreasing your body's tolerance to insulin, the hormone that helps manage the amount of sugar in the blood. Assist you in losing weight and visceral fat, the dangerous fat around the belly that causes disease.

Improve your sleep by controlling your circadian rhythm (internal clock) and shifting digestion earlier in the day. Protect your heart by lowering blood pressure and cholesterol levels Reduce inflammation, which can help with illnesses including arthritis, MS, and asthma.