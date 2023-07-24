Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Popcorn to Dark Chocolate: 5 Mood-lifting Snacks to cheer you up from Stress

    When stress casts a shadow on your day, the right snacks can be your best ally in brightening your mood and bringing a smile back to your face. These delectable treats not only tantalize your taste buds but also nourish your brain with feel-good nutrients.

    Let's dive into this delightful array of five snacks that are sure to uplift your spirits:

    Remember to snack mindfully, savouring each bite, and avoid turning to sugary or processed snacks, as they can lead to energy crashes and worsen mood swings. With these nourishing and mood-lifting snacks, you can beat stress and embrace a more positive outlook.

    Let's dive into this delightful array of five snacks that are sure to uplift your spirits:

    1. Dark Chocolate:

    Indulge in a small serving of dark chocolate, which contains compounds that trigger the release of endorphins, the "happy hormones."

    2. Nuts:

    Munch on a handful of nuts like almonds, walnuts, or pistachios. They're rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are beneficial for brain health and can help reduce stress.

    3. Greek Yoghurt with Berries:

    Enjoy a bowl of Greek yoghurt topped with fresh berries like blueberries or strawberries. The combination of protein and antioxidants can provide a mood-boosting effect.

    4. Avocado Toast:

    Spread some mashed avocado on whole-grain toast. Avocados contain healthy fats that can support brain function and mood stability.

    5. Popcorn:

    Air-popped popcorn is a satisfying and low-calorie snack that can help curb stress-induced cravings.

