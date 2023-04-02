Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Numerology Prediction for April 2, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Here is what the stars have in store for you on April 2, 2023, as per your date of birth. Check out the predictions by Chirag Daruwalla. Read and share with your friends.
     

    Author
    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Apr 2, 2023, 12:30 AM IST

    Number 1 (People born on 1, 10, 19 and 28 of any month) 

    Ganesha says if you are planning to migrate then it is a favorable time to make it fruitful. Any good news related to child's career will come. Religious pilgrimage can also be done. Be  mindful of your time and ability to help others. In case of a dispute with a relative, it would  be wise for you to be patient and calm. It is necessary to think again before starting any new  work related to business. People working in a national company may get good news  regarding promotion.  

    Number 2 (People born on 2, 11, 20 or 29 of any month) 

    Ganesha says your problem will be solved; youth will get success in career. Keep your important tasks on priority at this time. You may also miss some important work due to the arrival of  relatives in the house. There will be more busyness in the field of work, but according to the hard work, you will get the right result. Conditions will be very favorable in partnership related business. Married life will be happy, it is necessary to keep transparency in love relationships.  

    Number 3 (People born on 3, 12, 21, 30 of any month) 

    Ganesha says students and youth will get favorable results of hard work in their studies and career. At this time the position of the planets is very positive. Staying away from stress and  anxiety to maintain your mental and physical energy may worry about the health of a family member. Some changes will be planned in the working procedure; the employed person may  get into trouble if he does not take his work very seriously.  

    Number 4 (People born on 4, 13, 22 or 31 of any month) 

    Ganesha says at this time the youth will be conscious about their future. Your talent in social activities comes out because of your superior personality and behavioural skills. Due to  laziness some of your important work may stop. So sustain ability and morale. Be careful in business activities. There is a possibility of loss in commission and import-export business.      There will be beneficial position in partnership related work.  

    Number 5 (People born on 5, 14, 23 of any month) 

    Ganesha says spend some time in spiritual and religious activities, you will feel relaxed and peaceful. A sudden return of loaned money will bring relief. You will be able to focus on other  activities without stress. Students and youth should not waste time in useless activities. Don't plan to invest money, as a harmful situation is being created. The partnership will be in a  position of gain in the respective occupations, but there will be no possibility of expansion.  

    Number 6 (People born on 6, 15 or 24 of any month) 

    Ganesha says circumstances will be very positive today, the ongoing misunderstanding with a close friend or relative will be cleared and the relationship will be sweet again. It is necessary to control unnecessary rising costs. Your angry nature will create problems for both you and your family. In case of confusion, consult an experienced person. Keep your business related methods and activities confidential.  

    Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month) 

    Ganesha says there may be a positive change in the planetary position today. People who were against you for a long time will come to your side. Pay attention to work. Take special care  that your work does not get in the way of solving other people's problems. People can  take advantage of your easygoing nature. There may be a dispute between the employees or  staff at the work place, there may be transfer of the employed people. 

    Number 8 (People born on 8, 17 and 26 of any month) 

    Ganesha says you may get a chance to meet someone special today. Joining a religious organization will increase your prestige. You will see a positive change. Don't involve any  outsider in your personal work; don't interfere in any work other than students studying. Maintain office papers. Take special care not to spoil relations with superiors. Family  atmosphere will be happy.  As it is winter season, take care of your health. 

    Number 9 (People born on 9, 18 and 27 of any month) 

    Ganesha says any work related to property can be solved due to a political person. You have to be serious about your fitness. Don't rush while doing any paperwork, laziness and carelessness can cause your work to stall. Try to start work on time rather than avoiding it. Make sure that government work is completed carefully. There will be meeting with friends. Due to lack of attention in eating and drinking, the stomach can get bad. 

    Last Updated Apr 2, 2023, 12:30 AM IST
