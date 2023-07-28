Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nighttime freedom: 6 reasons to ditch inners for peaceful sleep

    Know the surprising benefits of skipping inner wears at night! Improve air circulation, reduce friction, and promote better sleep by ditching all the tight wears. Enjoy a more comfortable and restful slumber. by Leona Merlin Antony

    First Published Jul 28, 2023, 10:09 PM IST

    Many people have different bedtime habits, including whether they choose to wear inner wears (underwear) while sleeping or not. While the decision ultimately rests with personal preference, going commando at night can offer surprising advantages for overall health and comfort. Here are some reasons why you might want to consider skipping the inner wears for a more restful and beneficial night's sleep.

    1. Enhanced Air Circulation

    Better airflow can be achieved by skipping underpants in the area of the genitals. Particularly in warm, humid regions, this enhanced ventilation can help avoid moisture build-up and reduce the risk of bacterial or fungal infections.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Abigail Mensah (@ewurabyner)

    2. Reduced Friction and Chafing

    The absence of seams and strong elastic bands lessens rubbing and chafing on delicate skin. For those who are prone to skin irritation or allergies, giving up inner wear at night can help them sleep more comfortably.

    3. Maintaining Optimal Temperature

    Not wearing underwear while sleeping can improve sleep quality by regulating body temperature. While allowing the body to naturally adapt to its ideal level of comfort during the night, it prevents overheating.

    4. Improved Blood Circulation

    Improved blood circulation, particularly in the pelvic area, can be attributed to looser sleepwear or the absence of inner garments. Increased blood flow has potential to improve reproductive health in both men and women.

    5. Promoting Relaxation and Comfort

    Unrestrictive underwear may make it easier to fall asleep in a more relaxed and comfortable position. This can lessen sleep disruptions and make you feel more rested when you wake up.

    6. Positive Impact on Intimate Health

    Some people may have skin irritation, redness, or itching as a result of wearing tight underwear all day and night. Maintaining a healthier personal environment can be facilitated by allowing the genital area to breathe freely while sleeping.

    Last Updated Jul 28, 2023, 10:09 PM IST
