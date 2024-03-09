Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Miss World 2024 in India: Know about hosts, performers, judges and contestants

    Miss World 2024 Grand Finale: The star-studded event will be hosted by Karan Johar, a filmmaker, and Megan Young, the Philippines' Miss World 2013. The Femina Miss India 2022 winner, Sini Shetty, will represent India.
     

    First Published Mar 9, 2024, 3:41 PM IST

    The much-anticipated grand finale of the 71st edition of the Miss World 2024 contest, which marks its important return to India after a 28-year absence, will be held in Mumbai on Saturday night. The event will be held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The winner of Femina Miss India 2022, Sini Shetty will represent India in the Miss World 2024 competition. The event will be aired in over 140 countries and territories.

    Miss World 2023 Karolina Bielawska of Poland will crown her successor after the "Beauty with a Purpose," event.

    Miss World 2024: Hosts and performers
    Filmmaker Karan Johar and Miss World 2013 Megan Young of the Philippines will host the star-studded event, featuring a spectacular performance by singer Neha Kakkar and her brother Tony Kakkar. The evening will also feature a performance by singer Shaan.

    In addition, Polish model Karolina Bielawska, winner of Miss World 2021, will be in attendance.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    

    Judges at Miss World 2024
    According to the Miss World Organisation, the 12-member panel of judges who would play a crucial role in selecting the next global ambassador of beauty include film producer Sajid Nadiadwala, cricketer Harbhajan Singh, journalist Rajat Sharma, actress and social worker Amruta Fadnavis, MD of Bennett, Coleman & Co. Limited Vineet Jain, Chairman and CEO of the Miss World Organisation Julia Morley CBE, Strategic Partner & Host - Miss World India Mr Jamil Saidi, Actress Krit

    When and Where to Watch Miss World 2024?
    Miss World 2024 will be broadcast online on Sony LIV at 7:30 PM (ST). You can also visit the official Miss World website, www.missworld.com.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    

    “Witness the grand return of Miss World to India after 28 years! Celebrate the union of beauty and purpose as we showcase the grace and talent of participants on stage! Catch this spectacle, 71st Miss World 2024 live on 9th March, 7.30 PM on Sony LIV," Sony LIV said in a Facebook post.

    Miss World 2024: Contestants
    The prestigious Miss World 2024 "Beauty with a Purpose" competition has 112 contestants. This year, 28 of the 112 contestants are from African countries: Angola, Botswana, Cameroon, Cote D'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Mauritius, Morocco, Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    

    Sini Shetty, a 22-year-old Mumbai native with Karnataka roots, will represent India at this year's tournament. She is a skilled dancer who finished her Arangetram in Bharatanatyam at the tender age of fourteen. She learnt Bharatanatyam from the great classical dancer Radhakrishnan Padmini.

    Last Updated Mar 9, 2024, 3:41 PM IST
