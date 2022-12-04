Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Milind Soman shares the health benefits of pull-ups on Instagram; check it out

    Milind Soman's fitness level is definitely goal-worthy. His workout routines are very motivating and he recently shared some benefits of doing pull-ups. Read on to find out what they are.  

    Milind Soman shares the health benefits of pull-ups on Instagram; check it out
    Author
    Suruchi N G
    First Published Dec 4, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Pull-ups play an essential part in Milind Soman's fitness routine. In general, power training or bodyweight training, pull-ups are a must. Milind Soman is well aware of this. The fitness enthusiast actor has been working out for years, with proper pushups, pull-ups, routines, yoga and a lot of running into his regular schedule. He typically never skips a day of workouts. The actor shared a video of him doing pull-ups on his Instagram account and revealed some tips about pull-ups.

     

    Milind recently posted a video on his Instagram of himself doing 15 pull-ups on a pole in a park. Milind also shared some tips on approaching your fitness goals in the video. He captioned the post saying, "15 pull-ups. Enough for today! Most people think it's necessary to work out for hours for any fitness, but you need to be clear about your goal and then do only what is necessary to be the way you want. So, to maintain a reasonable fitness level, 15-20 min of various movements every day is more than enough."

    Pull-ups can improve grip strength while adding muscle bulk to the arms, shoulders and back. It is also a type of resistance exercise that increases the growth of bones and the loss of fat. Healthline says this exercise also benefits mental health because it lessens anxiety and sadness and boosts self-esteem. The benefits of pull-ups are:

    • Strengthens your back muscles.
    • Strengthen your arm and shoulder muscles.
    • Challenges your muscles.
    • Improves your mental health.
    • Improves your physical health.
    • Improves your overall body strength and fitness level.
    • Improves your grip strength.

    Performing pull-ups can be a challenging exercise. However, they are some valuable additions to your weekly strength-training routine. Even if you've never done a pull-up, you can develop strength by performing an aided pull-up or practising hanging from a bar.

    Combine pull-ups and other upper body exercises such as chin-ups, tricep extensions, and bicep curls to round out your routine. This routine can be repeated two to three times per week.

    You should allow a day of rest for your muscles between strength training sessions. Also, before starting a new strength training routine, consult your doctor.

     

    Last Updated Dec 4, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
