Menstrual Hygiene Day 2023: Removing the shame and stigma around menstruation

Menstrual Hygiene Day is observed every year on May 28 worldwide to increase awareness about menstruation and menstrual hygiene. Here Dr. Sangeeta, Consultant - Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Sarjapur, Bangalore, talked about removing the shame and stigma around periods.

For many years, menstruation has been subjected to shame and stigma. This natural biological process that affects approximately half of the world's population has been the source of embarrassment and misunderstanding. However, in recent times, the world aims to dismantle these barriers and foster an environment of acceptance, education, and empowerment.

Understanding the Stigma: The stigma associated with menstruation is deeply rooted in cultural, religious, and social norms. Menstrual blood has been considered unclean or impure in many societies, leading to restrictions on women's activities, exclusion from religious practices, and even segregation from their communities, this perpetuates the belief that periods are something to be hidden, silenced, and ashamed of

Challenging Stereotypes and Misconceptions: One of the critical steps in eradicating shame and stigma around periods is dispelling the myths and misconceptions that surround menstruation. Education plays a pivotal role in fostering understanding and breaking down these barriers. By providing accurate information about menstrual health, addressing common misconceptions, and promoting open dialogue, we can empower individuals to embrace their periods as a natural part of life.

Promoting Open Dialogue: Creating a safe space for open dialogue is crucial to remove the shame and stigma associated with periods. Encouraging conversations about menstruation can normalize the topic and empower individuals to share their experiences and concerns. Schools, workplaces, and communities should provide platforms for discussions, workshops, and awareness campaigns, allowing both women and men to learn and engage in constructive conversations.

Men's Role in Breaking the Stigma: Men play a pivotal role in breaking the cycle of shame and stigma around periods. Engaging men in the conversation helps foster empathy, understanding, and support. Men can become allies by educating themselves, challenging sexist beliefs, and actively participating in initiatives aimed at menstrual health. By doing so, they contribute to creating a more inclusive society that dismantles stereotypes and promotes gender equality.

Access to Menstrual Hygiene Products: Lack of access to affordable and hygienic menstrual products is a global issue that exacerbates the shame and stigma around periods. Many girls and women face significant challenges due to inadequate resources, which affects their education, health, and overall well-being. Governments, NGOs, and communities should work together to ensure the availability and affordability of menstrual products, making them accessible to all, regardless of economic background.

Celebrating Menstruation: Shifting the narrative around periods from shame to celebration is a powerful tool in removing stigma. Initiatives that celebrate menstruation, such as Menstrual Hygiene Day (May 28th), aim to raise awareness, challenge taboos, and empower individuals to embrace their bodies and menstrual cycles. By reframing menstruation as a natural and healthy process, we can change societal attitudes and create a more supportive environment for all.

Removing shame and stigma around periods is a matter of human rights and essential for individuals' overall well-being and empowerment. By dispelling myths, promoting education, fostering open dialogue, involving men, ensuring access to menstrual products, and celebrating menstruation, we can create a society that embraces diversity, promotes gender equality, and supports the well-being of all. Let us work together to break the chains of shame and stigma and create a future where menstruation is seen as a normal and celebrated part of life.