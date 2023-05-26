Lifestyle

7 harmful effects of midnight snacking

Midnight snacking can interrupt the digestive rhythm in our body. Here are 7 dangers of midnight eating.

Weight Gain

Late-night snacking stops the body’s ability to metabolise nutrients, which leads to potential weight gain.

Acidity

Indulging in fatty or spicy snacks late at night can trigger acid reflux.

Sleeplessness

Midnight snacks can hamper the quality and duration of restorative sleep required for a healthy body.

Indigestion

Late-night eating leads to bloating, gas, and indigestion, as the digestive system cannot process food.

Long Term health issues

Eating sugary or carbohydrate-rich snacks late at night causes blood sugar spikes which may lead to insulin resistance.

Insulin resistance

Midnight snacking can create chronic conditions like obesity, diabetes, and gastrointestinal disorders.

