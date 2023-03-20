3 superfoods to aid in alleviating the Omega 3 deficiency

As with any nutritional deficiency, a lack of omega-3 fatty acids in the human body comes out in severe warning signs and symptoms.

Image: Getty Images

Omega-3s are a type of polyunsaturated fatty acid (PUFA). Important omega-3s in foods include eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), as well as their essential predecessor, alpha-linolenic acid (ALA).

Having an omega-3 deficiency means that your body is not getting enough omega-3 fats. It may put you at risk of harmful health effects.

ALSO READ: Here is how eating apples can be beneficial for your health daily

A polyunsaturated fatty acid (PUFA) not produced by our body, omega-3 is a crucial ingredient in our body that is responsible for always regularizing the inflammation levels and development of the brain and nervous system. Three superfoods to aid in tackling Omega 3 deficiency are as follows.