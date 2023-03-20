3 superfoods to aid in alleviating the Omega 3 deficiency
As with any nutritional deficiency, a lack of omega-3 fatty acids in the human body comes out in severe warning signs and symptoms.
Omega-3s are a type of polyunsaturated fatty acid (PUFA). Important omega-3s in foods include eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), as well as their essential predecessor, alpha-linolenic acid (ALA).
Having an omega-3 deficiency means that your body is not getting enough omega-3 fats. It may put you at risk of harmful health effects.
A polyunsaturated fatty acid (PUFA) not produced by our body, omega-3 is a crucial ingredient in our body that is responsible for always regularizing the inflammation levels and development of the brain and nervous system. Three superfoods to aid in tackling Omega 3 deficiency are as follows.
1. Walnuts:
Walnuts contain plenty of nutrients, which include omega-3, vitamin E, copper, and manganese. You can have walnuts either on their own or add them to a shake, salad, or any other recipe.
2. Chia seeds:
Chia seeds are a powerhouse of nutrients and also include fibre and protein. Add the item to your salads or smoothies to boost your omega-3 levels. You can also try mixing chia seeds and water to serve as a nutritional substitute for eggs.
3. Salmon:
One of the most nutrient-rich foods in the world, adding salmon to your diet can have several benefits. Besides helping and tackling any omega-3 deficiency, the food can help lower the risk of health issues like depression, heart disease, and dementia.
