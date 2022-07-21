Maldives to Sri Lanka to Jamaica and more- 60 countries visa-free for Indian passport holders (Full List)
India is ranked 87th out of 199 passports on the Henley Passport Index, which ranks the strongest and weakest passports based on information provided by the International Air Transport Authority (IATA). 60 nations accept Indian passport holders without requiring a visa.
Indian passport holders do not need to obtain a visa to enter 60 nations across the world. India enjoys access to 60 countries without a visa, placing 87th on the Henley Passport Index 2022. However, the value of an Indian passport dropped from 85th to 87th place in the index.
Following the COVID-19 pandemic breakout in March 2020, India has halted all foreign travel. After almost two years, the prohibition was removed in March of this year. Even though India has inked bubble agreements with several nations to promote easy travel back and forth.
According to the Henley Passport Index 2022, the passport of Japan is the most powerful in the world, granting its holder visa-free access to 193 countries. It is followed by the passports of Singapore and South Korea, whose holders will be able to travel to 192 countries without a visa.
Syria has the third-weakest passport in the world, Afghanistan is ranked last at number 112 and only has access to 27 countries without a visa. Iraq is ranked second to last at position 111. Pakistan has the fourth weakest passport, allowing visa-free travel to only 32 countries.
Visa Free: What Does It Mean?
Visa-free travel implies that you can enter that country without getting a visa in addition to your passport.
What advantages come with travelling without a visa?
The benefits of travelling without a visa include:
- Access to a nation without a visa
- Entry does not involve filling out time-consuming visa applications
- No further documents are needed
Checklist of 60 visa-free countries for Indian passport
1. Cook Islands
2. Fiji
3. Marshall Islands
4. Micronesia
5. Niue
6. Palau Islands
7. Samoa
8. Tuvalu
9. Vanuatu
10. Iran
11. Jordan
12. Oman
13. Qatar
14. Albania
15. Serbia
16. Barbados
17. British Virgin Islands
18. Dominica
19. Grenada
20. Haiti
21. Jamaica
22. Montserrat
23. St. Kitts and Nevis
24. St. Lucia
25. St. Vincent and the Grenadines
26. Trinidad and Tobago
27. Bhutan
28. Cambodia
29. Indonesia
30. Laos
31. Macao (SAR China)
32. Maldives
33. Myanmar
34. Nepal
35. Sri Lanka
36. Thailand
37. Timor-Leste
38. Bolivia
39. El Salvador
40. Botswana
41. Burundi
42. Cape Verde Islands
43. Comoro Islands
44. Ethiopia
45. Gabon
46. Guinea-Bissau
47. Madagascar
48. Mauritania
49. Mauritius
50. Mozambique
51. Rwanda
52. Senegal
53. Seychelles
54. Sierra Leone
55. Somalia
56. Tanzania
57. Togo
58. Tunisia
59. Uganda
60. Zimbabwe