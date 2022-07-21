Maldives to Sri Lanka to Jamaica and more- 60 countries visa-free for Indian passport holders (Full List)

India is ranked 87th out of 199 passports on the Henley Passport Index, which ranks the strongest and weakest passports based on information provided by the International Air Transport Authority (IATA). 60 nations accept Indian passport holders without requiring a visa.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic breakout in March 2020, India has halted all foreign travel. After almost two years, the prohibition was removed in March of this year. Even though India has inked bubble agreements with several nations to promote easy travel back and forth.

According to the Henley Passport Index 2022, the passport of Japan is the most powerful in the world, granting its holder visa-free access to 193 countries. It is followed by the passports of Singapore and South Korea, whose holders will be able to travel to 192 countries without a visa.

Syria has the third-weakest passport in the world, Afghanistan is ranked last at number 112 and only has access to 27 countries without a visa. Iraq is ranked second to last at position 111. Pakistan has the fourth weakest passport, allowing visa-free travel to only 32 countries.

Visa Free: What Does It Mean?

Visa-free travel implies that you can enter that country without getting a visa in addition to your passport.

What advantages come with travelling without a visa?

The benefits of travelling without a visa include:

Access to a nation without a visa

Entry does not involve filling out time-consuming visa applications

No further documents are needed

Checklist of 60 visa-free countries for Indian passport

1. Cook Islands

2. Fiji

3. Marshall Islands

4. Micronesia

5. Niue

6. Palau Islands

7. Samoa

8. Tuvalu

9. Vanuatu

10. Iran

11. Jordan

12. Oman

13. Qatar

14. Albania

15. Serbia

16. Barbados

17. British Virgin Islands

18. Dominica

19. Grenada

20. Haiti

21. Jamaica

22. Montserrat

23. St. Kitts and Nevis

24. St. Lucia

25. St. Vincent and the Grenadines

26. Trinidad and Tobago

27. Bhutan

28. Cambodia

29. Indonesia

30. Laos

31. Macao (SAR China)

32. Maldives

33. Myanmar

34. Nepal

35. Sri Lanka

36. Thailand

37. Timor-Leste

38. Bolivia

39. El Salvador

40. Botswana

41. Burundi

42. Cape Verde Islands

43. Comoro Islands

44. Ethiopia

45. Gabon

46. Guinea-Bissau

47. Madagascar

48. Mauritania

49. Mauritius

50. Mozambique

51. Rwanda

52. Senegal

53. Seychelles

54. Sierra Leone

55. Somalia

56. Tanzania

57. Togo

58. Tunisia

59. Uganda

60. Zimbabwe