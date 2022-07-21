Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maldives to Sri Lanka to Jamaica and more- 60 countries visa-free for Indian passport holders (Full List)

    India is ranked 87th out of 199 passports on the Henley Passport Index, which ranks the strongest and weakest passports based on information provided by the International Air Transport Authority (IATA). 60 nations accept Indian passport holders without requiring a visa.

    Bangalore, First Published Jul 21, 2022, 4:42 PM IST

    Indian passport holders do not need to obtain a visa to enter 60 nations across the world. India enjoys access to 60 countries without a visa, placing 87th on the Henley Passport Index 2022. However, the value of an Indian passport dropped from 85th to 87th place in the index.

    Following the COVID-19 pandemic breakout in March 2020, India has halted all foreign travel. After almost two years, the prohibition was removed in March of this year. Even though India has inked bubble agreements with several nations to promote easy travel back and forth.

    According to the Henley Passport Index 2022, the passport of Japan is the most powerful in the world, granting its holder visa-free access to 193 countries. It is followed by the passports of Singapore and South Korea, whose holders will be able to travel to 192 countries without a visa.

    Syria has the third-weakest passport in the world, Afghanistan is ranked last at number 112 and only has access to 27 countries without a visa. Iraq is ranked second to last at position 111. Pakistan has the fourth weakest passport, allowing visa-free travel to only 32 countries.

    Visa Free: What Does It Mean?
    Visa-free travel implies that you can enter that country without getting a visa in addition to your passport.

    What advantages come with travelling without a visa?
    The benefits of travelling without a visa include:

    • Access to a nation without a visa
    • Entry does not involve filling out time-consuming visa applications
    • No further documents are needed

    Checklist of 60 visa-free countries for Indian passport 
    1. Cook Islands
    2. Fiji
    3. Marshall Islands
    4. Micronesia
    5. Niue
    6. Palau Islands
    7. Samoa 
    8. Tuvalu 
    9. Vanuatu
    10. Iran 
    11. Jordan
    12. Oman
    13. Qatar
    14. Albania
    15. Serbia
    16. Barbados
    17. British Virgin Islands
    18. Dominica
    19. Grenada
    20. Haiti
    21. Jamaica
    22. Montserrat
    23. St. Kitts and Nevis
    24. St. Lucia
    25. St. Vincent and the Grenadines
    26. Trinidad and Tobago
    27. Bhutan
    28. Cambodia
    29. Indonesia
    30. Laos
    31. Macao (SAR China)
    32. Maldives
    33. Myanmar
    34. Nepal
    35. Sri Lanka 
    36. Thailand
    37. Timor-Leste
    38. Bolivia
    39. El Salvador
    40. Botswana
    41. Burundi
    42. Cape Verde Islands
    43. Comoro Islands
    44. Ethiopia
    45. Gabon
    46. Guinea-Bissau
    47. Madagascar
    48. Mauritania
    49. Mauritius
    50. Mozambique
    51. Rwanda
    52. Senegal
    53. Seychelles
    54. Sierra Leone
    55. Somalia
    56. Tanzania
    57. Togo
    58. Tunisia
    59. Uganda
    60. Zimbabwe

    Last Updated Jul 21, 2022, 4:44 PM IST
