    Maha Shivratri at Shivoham Shiva Temple: Know what will happen at Bengaluru's biggest Shiva temple on March 08

    Maha Shivratri 2024: As the country prepares to celebrate Maha Shivratri, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati's wedding, on March 8th, Bengaluru's largest Shiva temple, The Shivoham Shiva Temple, is preparing to host a never-before-seen spiritual spectacle.

    Maha Shivratri at Shivoham Shiva Temple: Know what will happen at Bengaluru biggest Lord Shiva temple on March 08 RBA
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 5, 2024, 4:38 PM IST

    As the country gears up to celebrate Maha Shivratri, the wedding of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, on March 8th, Bengaluru’s biggest Shiva temple - The Shivoham Shiva Temple, is gearing up to put up a never-before spiritual extravaganza. The celebrations that will continue for 24 hours will be a grand spectacle and lakhs of devotees are expected to throng the temple for all-night prayers as part of the Shiv Jagran. 

    The temple gives the devotees an unmatched Divine experience with its magnificent 65-feet statue of Lord Shiva and a majestic 32-feet-tall idol of Lord Ganesha. The Navgraha Temple, the beautifully recreated Amarnath Paanch Dham Yatra, the Barah Jyotirling Yatra and the Barah Jyotirling Abhishek are other popular attractions within the temple premises.

    Also Read: Maha Shivratri 2024: Know about rituals, puja samagri list and bhog to offer Lord Shiva

    Maha Shivratri at Shivoham Shiva Temple: Know what will happen at Bengaluru biggest Lord Shiva temple on March 08 RBA

     The event will be marked with a Maha Yagna, with a mammoth 6-foot tall Yagna Kund. Accompanied by the chanting of mantras and 24-hour live Bhajans, the spellbinding spectacle will also have a Maha Shivratri Light and Sound Show. The Shiv Aarti, sung every two hours, along with other spiritual activities and pujas, will immerse the devotees in love and devotion for Lord Shiva. 

     However, the temple is more than just a temple of faith as it seeks to help seekers realize the truth about our true self and God— that God is a Power, the Supreme Immortal Power. God does not just live in a temple. God lives within us, in the temple of our hearts. 

    Maha Shivratri at Shivoham Shiva Temple: Know what will happen at Bengaluru biggest Lord Shiva temple on March 08 RBA

    Also Read: When is Maha Shivratri 2024, March 8 or 9? Know date, puja timing, rituals and more

    According to AiR - Atman in Ravi, the temple's founder, the day of Maha Shivratri must become a day of awakening, a beacon of light that can lead us to realize God within. One must evolve from chanting, ‘Om Namah Shivay’ to chanting ‘Shivoham Shivoham’ - I am Shiva, you are Shiva. We are all Shiva. We are a part of God. The truth is that God is everywhere and in everything. Most of us, unfortunately, are trying to ‘find’ God but we cannot find God, we have to realize God. This year’s Maha Shivratri theme focuses on attaining God — How to realize God?

    Last Updated Mar 5, 2024, 4:41 PM IST
