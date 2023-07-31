Lifeguard Appreciation Day: 6 activities to celebrate unsung heroes

Join the celebration on National Lifeguard Appreciation Day with six exciting activities to appreciate our lifeguards. From beach cleanups to water safety workshops showcase our support to those who protect us in the water. by Leona Merlin Antony

The occasion of National Lifeguard Appreciation Day is a wonderful way to show our appreciation for the devoted people who diligently patrol our beaches and swimming places and ensure our safety in the water. What better way to celebrate this important day and show our support and appreciation for our lifeguards than with a variety of fun activities? Here are six entertaining activities you can do to honour and respect our lifeguards' valiant efforts on National Lifeguard Appreciation Day.

1. Beach Cleanup and Appreciation Event

Organize a beach cleanup in collaboration with local lifeguards. Show your appreciation by participating in this eco-friendly activity and engage in conversations to learn more about their experiences and challenges.

2. Share Lifeguard Stories and Gratitude on Social Media

Take to social media platforms to share inspiring lifeguard stories and express your heartfelt gratitude using hashtags like #LifeguardAppreciationDay. Your posts can create a positive impact and raise awareness about the vital role they play in safeguarding our beaches.

3. Lifeguard Themed Art and Crafts

Host a creative art and crafts event with lifeguard themes. Encourage kids and adults alike to make cards, paintings, or sculptures expressing their admiration for lifeguards and the work they do.

4. Water Safety Workshops

Arrange water safety workshops in collaboration with local lifeguards and organizations. These workshops can educate the community about water safety practices, helping to prevent accidents and drownings.

5. Lifeguard Games and Competitions

Organize fun lifeguard-themed games and competitions at the beach or community pool. Activities like relay races and swimming competitions can be a playful yet engaging way to honour our lifeguards.

6. Lifeguard Appreciation Awards Ceremony

Host an awards ceremony to recognize outstanding lifeguards for their exceptional service. Encourage community members to nominate deserving lifeguards and celebrate their commitment to water safety.

