Kovalam to Alleppey: 10 serene beaches of Kerala

Discover Kerala's 10 best beaches, from vibrant Kovalam to tranquil Marari. Explore cliffs in Varkala, drive on Muzhappilangad Beach, and relax at Cherai. Immerse in history at Bekal, witness Olive Ridley turtles at Payyoli, and embrace Alleppey's backwaters. Unwind in Kerala's coastal paradise!

Welcome to Kerala, a coastal paradise renowned for its stunning beaches that attract tourists from around the world. Nestled on the southwestern coast of India, Kerala boasts a diverse range of picturesque shorelines that offer breathtaking views, serene environments, and a chance to unwind amidst nature's beauty. From the bustling Kovalam Beach to the tranquil Marari Beach, Kerala's coastline is adorned with gems that cater to all types of beachgoers. In this article, we will take you on a virtual tour of some of the best beaches in Kerala, highlighting their unique features and attractions.

Kovalam Beach

Kovalam Beach, located near Thiruvananthapuram, offers a perfect blend of natural beauty and vibrant coastal vibes. Its crescent-shaped coastline is dotted with golden sands and swaying palm trees. The beach provides a host of activities, including swimming, sunbathing, and Ayurvedic treatments. Don't miss the stunning lighthouse perched atop the rocky promontory, offering panoramic views of the Arabian Sea.

Varkala Beach

Varkala Beach, situated in the quaint town of Varkala, is a tranquil haven for beach enthusiasts seeking serenity. What sets this beach apart is the majestic cliffs that overlook the pristine shoreline, creating a mesmerizing backdrop. You can indulge in sunbathing, leisurely walks, and rejuvenating Ayurvedic massages. A dip in the natural mineral springs is a must-do for a therapeutic experience.

Cherai Beach

Cherai Beach, near Kochi, is a pristine sandy expanse spanning miles along the coastline. The beach offers a tranquil atmosphere, making it an ideal spot for relaxation and unwinding amidst nature's bounty. Take leisurely walks along the shore, witness breathtaking sunsets, or engage in thrilling water sports. The nearby fishing villages add a cultural charm, allowing visitors to experience the local way of life.

Marari Beach

Marari Beach, located in Mararikulam village near Alleppey, captivates visitors with its untouched beauty and tranquility. The beach's white sandy shores, fringed by swaying coconut palms, create a picturesque setting. Immerse yourself in the serenity, indulge in yoga sessions, or simply bask in the sun's warmth. The backwaters nearby offer a unique opportunity to explore the region's intricate network of canals and lagoons.

Bekal Beach

Bekal Beach, nestled near the historic Bekal Fort in Kasaragod, is a captivating blend of natural beauty and historical significance. The beach offers stunning panoramic views of the Arabian Sea, with the imposing fort serving as a dramatic backdrop. Explore the fort's ancient architecture and then unwind on the sandy shores, enjoying the soothing sea breeze and breathtaking vistas.

Payyoli Beach

Payyoli Beach, located in the Kozhikode district, is a hidden gem boasting golden sands and crystal-clear blue waters. This secluded beach offers a serene and peaceful environment, perfect for those seeking solitude. Nature lovers will be delighted to know that Payyoli Beach is also a popular nesting ground for Olive Ridley sea turtles. Keep an eye out for these fascinating creatures or simply relax on the tranquil shoreline, rejuvenating your mind and body.

Kannur Beach

Kannur Beach, nestled in the vibrant city of Kannur, entices visitors with its pristine beauty and tranquil ambiance. The beach offers a long stretch of golden sands, ideal for relaxing walks and soaking up the sun's warmth. The azure waters provide a refreshing escape for swimming and other water activities. Immerse yourself in the local culture by witnessing the traditional Theyyam performances, which take place on the beach during certain festivities.

Muzhappilangad Drive-in Beach

Muzhappilangad Beach, located in the Kannur district, is a unique and thrilling experience for beachgoers. As the only drive-in beach in Kerala, it offers a one-of-a-kind opportunity to drive along the sandy shores, with the waves lapping at your tires. The beach's serene atmosphere and scenic beauty make it a popular spot for picnics, sunbathing, and watching stunning sunsets. Indulge in beachside activities or simply enjoy the laid-back charm of this drive-in paradise.

Thottada Beach

Thottada Beach, situated near Kannur, offers an off-the-beaten-path experience for those seeking tranquility and seclusion. This pristine beach is known for its unspoiled beauty, with soft sands and gentle waves. The secluded atmosphere allows visitors to unwind and connect with nature. Take a leisurely stroll along the shore, collect seashells, or simply relax on the sandy expanse while admiring the uninterrupted views of the Arabian Sea.

Alleppey Beach

Alleppey Beach, situated in the enchanting town of Alleppey, is a captivating blend of pristine sandy shores and tranquil backwaters. Known as the "Venice of the East," this beach offers a unique experience to visitors. Take a leisurely stroll along the palm-fringed coastline, witness the vibrant local fishing activities, or embark on a mesmerizing houseboat cruise through the picturesque backwaters, immersing yourself in the charm of Kerala's coastal landscape.



Kerala's beaches provide a diverse and captivating coastal experience for every traveler. From the scenic beauty of Alleppey to the secluded charm of Thottada, each beach offers its own unique allure. Whether you seek adventure, relaxation, or a glimpse into local culture, Kerala's coastline has something for everyone. Immerse yourself in the natural beauty, unwind amidst the tranquil shores, and create unforgettable memories in this coastal paradise.