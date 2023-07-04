Athirapally to Cheeyappara: 10 waterfalls that grace the landscape of Kerala

Discover the breathtaking waterfalls of Kerala, India. From majestic Athirapally to serene Palaruvi, immerse in cascading beauty. Experience the thrill of Soochipara, Thommankuthu, and Attukad. Witness mesmerizing Cheeyappara and Keezharkuthu. Find solace in Kuthumkal and Nyayamkadu. Nature's wonder awaits

Kerala, known as "God's Own Country," is blessed with abundant natural beauty, and its magnificent waterfalls are a testament to this fact. From cascading streams to thundering torrents, the waterfalls of Kerala captivate visitors with their awe-inspiring beauty and soothing sounds. Nestled amidst lush greenery and picturesque landscapes, these majestic waterfalls offer a refreshing escape from bustling city life. Whether you seek adventure, tranquility, or simply a breathtaking sight, Kerala's waterfalls have it all. Let's embark on a journey to explore the remarkable waterfalls that grace the diverse terrain of this enchanting state.

Athirapally Falls

Tucked away in the Thrissur district, Athirapally Falls is a magnificent cascade that plunges from a height of 80 feet. Known as the "Niagara Falls of India," it presents a stunning spectacle of frothy white waters amidst a backdrop of dense forests. The surrounding lush greenery adds to the charm, making it a favorite spot for nature lovers and photographers alike. Take a leisurely walk along the pathways, feel the mist on your face, and witness the raw power of nature at Athirapally Falls.

Meenmutty Falls

Situated in the Wayanad district, Meenmutty Falls is a mesmerizing three-tiered waterfall that cascades down from a height of about 300 meters. Surrounded by dense forests, reaching the falls involves an adventurous trek through the wilderness, rewarding you with a breathtaking view. As you stand in awe of its beauty, feel the cool mist and the refreshing spray of water. Meenmutty Falls offers an unforgettable experience for those seeking a thrilling encounter with nature's grandeur.

Soochipara Falls

Located in the scenic Wayanad district, Soochipara Falls, also known as Sentinel Rock Falls, is a captivating waterfall that gushes down from a height of around 200 meters. The falls offer a stunning sight as water cascades over the rocky cliffs, forming a pool at the bottom. Visitors can take a dip in the natural pool, surrounded by verdant forests and abundant wildlife. Additionally, trekking enthusiasts can explore the surrounding trails, making Soochipara Falls a perfect destination for adventure seekers and nature enthusiasts.

Palaruvi Falls

Nestled in the pristine Kollam district, Palaruvi Falls is a breathtaking waterfall that derives its name from the phrase "stream of milk." With a height of about 300 feet, it is one of the most picturesque waterfalls in Kerala. As the water cascades down the rugged rocks, it creates a mesmerizing spectacle. Visitors can enjoy a refreshing bath in the clear, cool waters of the natural pool formed at the base of the falls. Surrounded by lush greenery, Palaruvi Falls is a paradise for nature lovers seeking serenity and tranquility.

Thommankuthu Falls

Situated near Thodupuzha in the Idukki district, Thommankuthu Falls is a captivating series of waterfalls nestled amidst dense forests. The falls are formed by a chain of seven steps, each offering a unique and picturesque view. Visitors can embark on a thrilling trek through the lush greenery, crossing wooden bridges and pathways to witness the beauty of each cascading step. Thommankuthu Falls is also a popular spot for rock climbing and picnicking, making it an ideal destination for families and adventure enthusiasts.

Attukad Falls

Located near the popular hill station of Munnar, Attukad Falls is a captivating waterfall that enthralls visitors with its scenic beauty. Surrounded by rolling hills and verdant tea plantations, it offers a mesmerizing view as the water cascades down amidst the lush landscape. The sound of the gushing water creates a soothing ambiance, perfect for relaxation and rejuvenation. Attukad Falls is a popular attraction for nature lovers and photography enthusiasts, providing ample opportunities to capture stunning vistas and create lasting memories.

Keezharkuthu Falls

Known as Rainbow Falls, Keezharkuthu Falls is a hidden gem located in the Idukki district of Kerala. Its mesmerizing beauty lies in the rainbow formed by the mist created by the cascading waterfall. As the sunlight filters through the water droplets, a colorful spectrum emerges, creating a magical sight. Surrounded by dense forests and tranquil surroundings, Keezharkuthu Falls offers a serene and picturesque atmosphere. Visitors can immerse themselves in the ethereal ambiance, capture breathtaking photographs, or simply bask in the natural beauty of this enchanting waterfall.

Kuthumkal Falls

Nestled near Thodupuzha in the Idukki district, Kuthumkal Falls is a lesser-known gem tucked away amidst dense forests. It exudes a serene and tranquil ambiance, making it an ideal spot for nature lovers seeking solitude and peace. The pristine waterfall cascades down the rocks, creating a soothing and mesmerizing sight. Surrounded by lush greenery and untouched wilderness, Kuthumkal Falls offers a tranquil retreat away from the hustle and bustle of city life. Visitors can enjoy the beauty of this hidden waterfall, breathe in the fresh air, and revel in the serenity of nature.

Nyayamkadu Waterfalls

Located near the hill station of Munnar, Nyayamkadu Waterfalls is a small yet captivating waterfall nestled amidst lush green tea plantations. Its charm lies in the serene and tranquil surroundings that create a sense of calm and relaxation. The cascading waters form a beautiful spectacle as they gracefully flow down the rocks. Visitors can unwind in the peaceful ambiance, marvel at the beauty of nature, and enjoy the gentle mist created by the waterfall. Nyayamkadu Waterfalls is a perfect spot to connect with nature, appreciate the picturesque surroundings, and find solace amidst the tranquility of Kerala's landscapes.

Cheeyappara Falls

Situated on the Kochi-Madurai Highway between Neriamangalam and Adimali, Cheeyappara Falls is a scenic waterfall that cascades down in seven captivating steps. It is a popular stopover for travelers heading towards the hill station of Munnar. The cascading waters amidst the lush greenery create a picturesque spectacle, making it a favorite spot for nature lovers and photographers. The falls offer a refreshing break from the journey, allowing visitors to soak in the beauty of nature and capture awe-inspiring photographs. Cheeyappara Falls is a must-visit destination that showcases the natural splendor of Kerala.

The waterfalls of Kerala epitomize the awe-inspiring beauty and tranquility of nature. Each waterfall holds a unique charm, inviting visitors to immerse themselves in the captivating landscapes of this remarkable state. From the breathtaking Attukad Falls, where water gracefully gushes amidst rolling hills and lush tea plantations, to the enchanting Keezharkuthu Falls, adorned with a misty rainbow, these natural wonders leave an indelible impression. Cheeyappara Falls beckons travelers with its cascading steps, while the secluded Kuthumkal Falls offers a serene haven amidst dense forests. Nyayamkadu Waterfalls captivates with its gentle cascade amid lush greenery. Kerala's waterfalls provide not just visual splendor, but a profound sense of tranquility and rejuvenation. As you explore these remarkable cascades, you'll witness the harmonious interplay of water and land, immersing yourself in the essence of Kerala's natural wonders, and creating cherished memories to last a lifetime.