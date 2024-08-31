Kaushiki Amavasya: Try these 3 rituals for financial prosperity, abundance

Discover three powerful rituals to perform on Kaushiki Amavasya for financial abundance and family well-being.

Hindu scriptures emphasize the significance of various rituals and observances. Just as Durga Puja and Kali Puja hold immense importance, Kaushiki Amavasya also holds a special place. According to the scriptures, the gates of heaven and hell open on this day. Sanatan Dharma states that both negative and positive energies yield their most potent results during this time. This year, Kaushiki Amavasya falls on a Monday, specifically on September 2nd. The auspicious time, considered to be Lord Mahadev's favorite, is 5:05:51 AM. The Amavasya tithi prevails throughout Monday and extends until 6:29:58 AM on Tuesday.

Perform these three rituals on Kaushiki Amavasya to invite financial prosperity and enhance family well-being.

Monday marks the observance of Kaushiki Amavasya puja. This day holds immense significance for tantric practices and devotees of Shakti. Adhering to specific rituals on this day can bring numerous benefits, including relief from financial troubles and an increase in wealth.

On this auspicious day, rise before sunrise during Brahma Muhurta and cleanse your home. Observe a vegetarian diet throughout the day.

Offer red hibiscus garlands, red lotuses, and red oleander flowers to Goddess Kali at home or in a temple.

Present cloves, camphor, and bay leaves at the feet of Goddess Kali. Ensure that the cloves remain whole and unbroken.

Illuminate your home with lights in the evening. Light lamps at the main entrance and under the basil plant (Tulsi).

Combine camphor, bay leaves, and cloves to create incense sticks. Diffuse this sacred smoke throughout your home.

Latest Videos