    Karwa Chauth: When is it, October 13 or 14? Know about Shubh Muhurat, moon sighting timing in India

    Date of Karwa Chauth in 2022: Married ladies mark Karwa Chauth every year by observing a nirjala (No water) fast to ensure their husbands' life longevity. The event takes place on October 13 and 14. Learn about shubh muhurats, moonrise times, the best day to observe the fast, and more.

    Karwa Chauth: When is it, October 13 or 14? Know about Shubh Muhurat, moon sighting timing in India
    First Published Oct 12, 2022, 7:15 AM IST

    One of the most significant holidays observed by married Hindu women is Karwa Chauth. Karwa Chauth will be celebrated this year on October 13 by the Hindu calendar. North and western India both participate in the national celebration.

    For the health and safety of their spouses, married women observe a full-day fast on this day. Even those who practise fasting skip their daily water intake. When they see the moon, they break their fast. Women break their fast by gazing at the moon and then their husbands' faces as seen through a sieve. Following the conclusion of all rites, husbands feed their wives.

    According to the Hindu calendar, Karwa Chauth occurs on the fourth day following the full moon day in the month of Kartik. The day is celebrated annually on Chaturthi Tithi, which falls during the darkest two weeks of the month of Kartik. 

    Karwa Chauth is based on the lunar calendar, like many other Hindu holidays, and the date and auspicious time for the ceremonies are chosen by the moon's rising. On this day, married ladies also worship Karwa Maata in hopes of their husbands living long life.

    Karwa Chauth 2022: Date
    Karwa Chauth will be commemorated on October 13th, according to Drik Panchang. The Chaturthi Tithi will begin on Thursday, October 13 at 1:59 AM and finish on Friday, October 14 at 3:08 AM.

    Karwa Chauth 2022: Shubh Muhurat
    Drik Panchang states that the puja should be performed between the hours of 5:54 PM and 7:09 PM. Married ladies can observe the fast between the hours of 6:20 AM and 8:09 PM.

    Karwa Chauth 2022: Moon Sighting
    The moon will then rise at 8:09 PM. The times, however, can change in various regions of the nation depending on the weather. 

