    Karnataka: SHOCKING video of 12-ft-long King Cobra inside residential area near Agumbe forest (WATCH)

    A 12-foot-long king cobra was found hanging on a bush within a residential compound. The snake was rescued and released in the Agumbe forest zone, away from human habitation.

    Karnataka SHOCKING video of 12-ft-long King Cobra inside residential area near Agumbe forest (WATCH)
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 19, 2024, 2:01 PM IST

    Ajay Giri, Field Director of Agumbe Rainforest Research Station (ARRS), released a video of a recent rescue online. He described it as a 12-foot-long king cobra that ran into a residential neighbourhood in Karnataka earlier this month. Forest officials received a report from a house owner in Agumbe about the massive tangle lying on a shrub outside their dwelling. The snake was rescued and reintroduced into the wild, away from human civilization.

    Ajay described the snake as a massive king cobra. He first spotted it crossing a major road in the neighbourhood before it sought safety in a shrub within a house. He posted images from the location, showing the terrifying reptile crawling between the leaves and trees. He suspected that the king cobra was agitated by spectators as it moved through the road.

    A post shared by Ajay Giri (@ajay_v_giri)

     

    The video began with the reptile's massive body hanging from a shrub and its face emerging into the air. It appeared both frightening and attractive. Soon, the footage showed how the forest staff rescued the snake and released it back into the forest.

    In the video, Ajay is seen bringing the snake's attention to him and slowly dragging it out of the bush. and his colleagues gently bagged the reptile before releasing it into the wild. 

    "After the inspection we decided to bag the snake. The snake was gently bagged. We conducted onsite awareness program for locals, distributed informative materials. Later the snake was released in to the wild in the presence of locals and in-charge forest department officials," the Sarp Mitra said while sharing the post online.

    Last Updated Jul 19, 2024, 2:01 PM IST
