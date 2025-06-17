On International Yoga Day 2025, discover the best time to practice yoga. Should it be before or after meals? Here's when to roll out your mat for maximum benefits.

International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21st, with the aim of raising awareness about yoga, its benefits, and making it a part of daily routines. But a common question people have is whether to do yoga on an empty stomach or after eating. If you're also confused, let's find out whether you should do yoga on an empty or full stomach, and if you eat something, what you should consume before and after yoga...

How to do yoga (Best time to do yoga in morning)

According to Ayurveda and Yoga Shastra, practicing yoga on an empty stomach is considered best. Having food in the stomach during yoga prevents the body from fully flexing into asanas, and the mind also wanders. Therefore, you should do yoga on an empty stomach or after a light meal. According to Yoga Shastra, the best time to do yoga is between 4:30 and 6:30 am before sunrise. This time is the most peaceful and energetic for both body and mind.

How long before yoga should you eat (Should we eat before yoga)

If you want to eat something before yoga, avoid heavy meals like paratha, rice, or puri. If you do have a heavy meal, wait three to four hours before practicing. If you're having a light snack like fruits, dry fruits, oats, or porridge, maintain a gap of one to one and a half hours before yoga.

What to eat before yoga

If you can't do yoga on a completely empty stomach and feel weak, you can have a banana, soaked raisins or almonds, lemon and honey water, coconut water, or a bowl of oats or muesli half an hour before yoga. These provide energy to the body without making the stomach feel heavy.

What not to eat before yoga (Foods to avoid before yoga)

Remember not to eat fried or spicy food before yoga, as it makes the body feel heavy and reduces flexibility. Avoid consuming large quantities of milk or coffee before yoga. Don't drink tea or cold drinks before yoga. Also, avoid sweets or bread.

What to eat after yoga (Healthy food after yoga)

Now, what should you eat after yoga? 20 to 30 minutes after yoga, you can have a light and nutritious meal. You can have fruit salad, moong dal cheela, smoothies, shakes, upma, poha, porridge, herbal tea, or lemon water.