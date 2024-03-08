Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    International Women’s Day 2024: 5 last-minute unique gift ideas

    This Women's Day, it's time to move beyond the usual. Gift the feeling of self-assurance, the joy of expressing oneself unapologetically, and the power to author her narrative.

    International Women Day 2024 5 last-minute unique gift ideas
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 8, 2024, 12:45 PM IST

    Rather than the ordinary flowers and chocolates (we have all gifted them before!), let's use this Women's Day to honour the remarkable women in our lives with presents that allow them to embrace their greatness and reimagine their surroundings! 

    For the Health Enthusiast: 
    Does your best friend personify health consciousness? Treat her with a gift voucher to The Wellness Co. Picture her delight when she gets to try advanced therapies like hyperbaric oxygen treatment for increased mental acuity (hello, future leader!), or cryotherapy to bid farewell to muscle discomfort and move towards unlimited ventures! It's a gift that shouts, "You deserve to feel wonderful, lady!"

    Also Read: Cheers to women! 7 fun ways to celebrate Women's Day with your girl gang

    For the Beach Enthusiast: 
    Infuse her wardrobe with beach vibes through Lost My Accent's sizzling new resort attire selection! Imagine loose-draped outfits in stunning hues and comfortable yet stylish designs that will make her feel like a true beach queen, (whether she's out ruling her realm or cozying up with a captivating book). This gift serves as a subtle reminder to take out some "me-time" and bask in the enjoyable sunshine.

    International Women Day 2024 5 last-minute unique gift ideas RBA

    For the Storyteller:
    Jewelry isn't just sparkly things, it's a way to tell a story! Jeypore Creations has stunning handcrafted pieces made by incredible female artisans. Each necklace or bracelet is more than an accessory; it's a connection to empowered women and a rich cultural heritage. It's a gift that says, "You're strong, beautiful, and part of something amazing!"

    For the Narrative Spinner: 
    Also Read: Women's Day 2024: Bollywood films based on women empowerment

    For the Style Maverick: 
    Is your sister someone who blazes her own path? Fetus is her fashion pick! Their eclectic blend of edgy streetwear and futuristic sci-fi is ideal for the lady who thrives on breaching boundaries. Picture her embodying a striking pattern that mirrors her distinct character - it's a present that encourages her to celebrate her internal maverick and recreate fashion according to her preferences. 
     

