The thought of bacteria makes you fear disease. But some bacteria are good friends of your gut and help keep it healthy. Let's have a good look at the ways to Include these 5 probiotic drinks in your diet to keep your gut healthy.

A healthy gut means a healthy life! Most health-related problems start from your stomach. So if your digestive system is strong and works well, then what can be better than this. But in most cases, this is not possible. Wrong food habits and unbalanced eating patterns are the main causes of bad gut. If you also experience digestive problems and an unhealthy gut, then you must add probiotics to your diet. But before that know the causes of bad gut, the benefits of probiotics and how to fulfill its need at home.

Probiotic: Your gut's best friend

The word probiotic means for life. From its name, you can guess how important it is for your life. It is effective in balancing the enzymes present in your digestive system and making them work effectively. There are many reasons to consume more probiotics. These good bacteria flush out the bad bugs from the digestive system.

Here are 5 gut-friendly probiotic drinks

1. Buttermilk

This traditional Indian probiotic is the protector of your gut health. This magical liquid is the probiotic your grandmother told you about. It is a traditional Indian probiotic with live cultures. But keep in mind that heating buttermilk while cooking kills the bacteria.

Ingredients:

Curd: 1 cup

Water: 1 glass

Cumin powder: 1 tsp

Green chilli: 1/2, optional

Method:

Put all the ingredients in a blender and mix. The presence of lactic acid gives this drink a slightly sour taste.

2. Probiotic Lemon Water:

It does not taste like the common lemonade. But this lacto-fermented probiotic drink is much healthier. This easy recipe can be made without the traditional kombucha scoby or water kefir grains.

Ingredients:

Lemons: 10

Brown sugar: 1 cup

Whey: 1 cup

Water: 2.5 to 3 cups

One jar

Method:

Place the brown sugar in a glass jar and add some warm water to dissolve it. Add the lemon juice to the jar and fill it with water. Let it cool. When the mixture is at room temperature, add the whey (the liquid left after the curds) to it and stir gently. Cover the jar tightly and leave it for 2-3 days. Store it in the fridge and drink 1 glass daily.

3. Fermented orange juice:

This delicious and sparkling drink is healthy for your tongue and your stomach.

Ingredients:

Fresh orange juice: 2 ½ cups

Whey: 2 tbsp

Water: 1 cup

Salt: to taste

Method:

Pour the orange juice into a glass jar. Add the whey, and a pinch of salt to it. Fill the jar with about 1 cup of water. Cover with the lid and shake quickly. Leave it at room temperature for 48 hours. Refrigerate it for a few hours and enjoy!

4. Apple cider vinegar

This cocktail-like drink can make you feel revitalized. Naturally fermented raw apple cider vinegar offers a lot of health benefits.

Ingredients:

Apple cider vinegar: 2 tbsp

Apple juice: 2 tbsp

Cold water: 1 glass

Cinnamon: 1 pinch

Method:

Mix all the ingredients in a cup. Chill it or serve with ice. Make sure you buy raw unfiltered organic apple cider vinegar.

5. Fermented coconut water

This fermented beverage aids digestion and is especially recommended with or after meals.

Ingredients:

Kefir grains: 1 cup

Fresh coconut water: 6 cups

Lemon or orange juice: ½ to 1 cup

Method:

Add water kefir grains and coconut water to a jar. Cover with a cloth and let the mixture stand at room temperature for 48 hours. Strain the coconut water kefir. Pour the coconut kefir into a tight-sealing bottle. Leave it to ferment for 48 hours. Store it in the refrigerator!

