Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hampi to Rajasthan: 5 Ideal places for family vacation this year

    Dwell into this beautiful travel idea with your family from God’s Own Country to the Abode of Clouds. The mystic mountains, palaces, festivals and architecture will prove perfect for your vacation. Family vacations bring people together.

    Hampi to Rajasthan: 5 Ideal places for family vacation this year lma
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 17, 2023, 4:37 PM IST

    Family vacations are tougher to plan since you have a thousand things that need attention. Here, let us give you five unique places ideal for your family trip that does not compromise your family’s safety and fun. Family vacation trips are fun when you have the entire family joining in together. Dwell into this beautiful travel idea with your family from God’s Own Country to the Abode of Clouds. The mystic mountains, palaces, festivals and architecture will prove perfect for your vacation.

    ALSO READ: Arshad Warsi in the new instalments of 'Welcome' and 'Jolly LLB', Akshay Kumar confirmed to join him

    Here are the 5 ideal places for this year's family vacation:

    1. Hampi:

    Hampi is known for its ancient temples and palaces. It will surely be an experience which will help your children and yourself in an educational view. It is a fact as Hampi is a UNESCO World Heritage Site since it has a valued archaeological site. The Virupaksha Temple, Hazara Rama Temple and Vittala Temple have carvings of unique specifications, which is a treat for our eyes.

    2. Meghalaya:

    There is no way that you miss this gem. “The Abode of Clouds” is situated amidst the Jaintia, Garo and East Khasi Hills. This North-Eastern hidden rarity has not been explored much by tourists. Shillong, the Scotland of the East, takes your breath away at first sight.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Anubhav Saha (@anubhav.raw)

    3. Rajasthan:

    Situated in Northern India, Rajasthan is known as “The Land of Kings”. The place brims with cultural heritage, palaces and beautiful landscapes. The Amber Fort is a must-visit in Rajasthan to get awed by the artistic architecture of the monument. The Maota Lake, which is nearby, adds to its scenic beauty.

    4. Wayanad:

    Wayanad is cradled in the Western Ghats with its unending greenery, majestic mountains and valleys. The best mountain views get seen from Chembra Peak, Banasura Sagar Dam and Soochipara Falls. The Wayand and Tholpetty Wildlife Sanctuaries give you the best opportunities to let your children spot many animals and birds.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by jishnu j (@wild_lenz)

    5. New Delhi:

    How can the capital city of India not be on the family vacation bucket list? Delhi is rich in its historical and cultural attractions. Visits to Qutub Minar, Red Fort, Humayun’s Tomb and the India Gate will reveal the true heritage of the place. Delhi is best known for its bazaars which have the best shopping opportunities at a cheap cost. Many rip-offs of famous cloth brands can be purchased here.

    ALSO READ: Oppenheimer: Cillian Murphy reveals he read the Bhagwad Gita to prepare for Christopher Nolan's film

    Last Updated Jul 17, 2023, 4:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    'The Happiness Project' to 'Me Before You': 7 best popular feel good books MSW EAI

    'The Happiness Project' to 'Me Before You': 7 best popular feel-good books

    City Palace to Lake Pichola: 10 majestic gems of Udaipur's enchanting heritage ATG EAI

    City Palace to Lake Pichola: 10 majestic gems of Udaipur's enchanting heritage

    7 Tips for organising your handbag RBA EAI

    7 Tips for organising your handbag

    From Spiti Valley to Auli: 5 best camping spots to explore your nomadic half LMA

    From Spiti Valley to Auli: 5 best camping spots to explore your nomadic half

    Building a strong Parent-Child bond: 10 Tips to become your child's Best Friend anr eai

    Building a strong Parent-Child bond: 10 Tips to become your child's Best Friend

    Recent Stories

    WhatsApp working on Channel notification feature users to get notification for its availability gcw

    WhatsApp working on Channel notification feature, users to get notification for its availability

    'The Happiness Project' to 'Me Before You': 7 best popular feel good books MSW EAI

    'The Happiness Project' to 'Me Before You': 7 best popular feel-good books

    cricket Ashes 2023: James Anderson replaces Ollie Robinson in England's Playing XI for Old Trafford Ashes Test osf

    Ashes 2023: James Anderson replaces Ollie Robinson in England's Playing XI for Old Trafford Ashes Test

    City Palace to Lake Pichola: 10 majestic gems of Udaipur's enchanting heritage ATG EAI

    City Palace to Lake Pichola: 10 majestic gems of Udaipur's enchanting heritage

    Buzz Aldrin, second man on moon, celebrates Apollo 11's 54th anniversary with special steak and eggs meal snt

    Buzz Aldrin, second man on moon, celebrates Apollo 11's 54th anniversary with special steak and eggs meal

    Recent Videos

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind WATCH AJR

    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral WATCH AJR

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral | WATCH

    Video Icon
    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth snt

    WATCH: PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth

    Video Icon