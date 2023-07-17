Hampi to Rajasthan: 5 Ideal places for family vacation this year

Dwell into this beautiful travel idea with your family from God’s Own Country to the Abode of Clouds. The mystic mountains, palaces, festivals and architecture will prove perfect for your vacation. Family vacations bring people together.

Family vacations are tougher to plan since you have a thousand things that need attention. Here, let us give you five unique places ideal for your family trip that does not compromise your family’s safety and fun. Family vacation trips are fun when you have the entire family joining in together. Dwell into this beautiful travel idea with your family from God’s Own Country to the Abode of Clouds. The mystic mountains, palaces, festivals and architecture will prove perfect for your vacation.

Here are the 5 ideal places for this year's family vacation:

1. Hampi:

Hampi is known for its ancient temples and palaces. It will surely be an experience which will help your children and yourself in an educational view. It is a fact as Hampi is a UNESCO World Heritage Site since it has a valued archaeological site. The Virupaksha Temple, Hazara Rama Temple and Vittala Temple have carvings of unique specifications, which is a treat for our eyes.

2. Meghalaya:

There is no way that you miss this gem. “The Abode of Clouds” is situated amidst the Jaintia, Garo and East Khasi Hills. This North-Eastern hidden rarity has not been explored much by tourists. Shillong, the Scotland of the East, takes your breath away at first sight.

3. Rajasthan:

Situated in Northern India, Rajasthan is known as “The Land of Kings”. The place brims with cultural heritage, palaces and beautiful landscapes. The Amber Fort is a must-visit in Rajasthan to get awed by the artistic architecture of the monument. The Maota Lake, which is nearby, adds to its scenic beauty.

4. Wayanad:

Wayanad is cradled in the Western Ghats with its unending greenery, majestic mountains and valleys. The best mountain views get seen from Chembra Peak, Banasura Sagar Dam and Soochipara Falls. The Wayand and Tholpetty Wildlife Sanctuaries give you the best opportunities to let your children spot many animals and birds.

5. New Delhi:

How can the capital city of India not be on the family vacation bucket list? Delhi is rich in its historical and cultural attractions. Visits to Qutub Minar, Red Fort, Humayun’s Tomb and the India Gate will reveal the true heritage of the place. Delhi is best known for its bazaars which have the best shopping opportunities at a cheap cost. Many rip-offs of famous cloth brands can be purchased here.

