What is IVF? Know common causes of infertility and how In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) can help

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) serves as a crucial treatment option for individuals and couples grappling with infertility due to various underlying causes.

It is estimated that millions of people and couples throughout the world are affected by infertility, which presents substantial obstacles to the process of naturally becoming parents. It is in situations like these that in vitro fertilisation (IVF) appears as a realistic treatment option, bringing hope and a road to overcome a variety of underlying reasons for infertility.

Understanding the Causes of Infertility

Infertility can arise from a multitude of factors affecting both men and women:

Female Factors Leading to Infertility: Several factors can contribute to female infertility, necessitating the use of IVF:

Ovulation Disorders: Conditions like polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) can disrupt regular ovulation, hindering conception.

Blocked or Damaged Fallopian Tubes: Scar tissue or blockages in the fallopian tubes can prevent the egg from meeting sperm, necessitating IVF to bypass this obstacle.

Endometriosis: This condition, where tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus, can impair fertility by affecting egg quality or obstructing the fallopian tubes.

Advanced Maternal Age: As women age, the quality and quantity of eggs decline, making conception more challenging.

Male Factors Contributing to Infertility: Male infertility issues that may require IVF include:

Low Sperm Count or Poor Sperm Motility: Insufficient sperm count or sperm that are unable to swim effectively can impair natural conception.

Genetic Disorders: Certain genetic conditions affecting sperm production or function may necessitate the use of IVF with intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI).

Unexplained Infertility: In some cases, despite comprehensive testing, the cause of infertility remains unexplained. IVF provides a viable option by directly addressing fertilization and embryo development outside the body.

How IVF Helps Overcome Infertility: IVF offers several advantages in overcoming infertility:

Controlled Environment: IVF bypasses natural barriers to fertilization by combining eggs and sperm in a controlled laboratory setting.

Tailored Treatment: IVF protocols can be customized to address specific infertility factors, optimizing the chances of successful conception.

Embryo Selection: The ability to select healthy embryos for transfer enhances the likelihood of achieving pregnancy.

Addressing Multiple Factors: IVF can address multiple infertility factors simultaneously, offering a comprehensive approach to treatment.

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) serves as a crucial treatment option for individuals and couples grappling with infertility due to various underlying causes. By providing a pathway to conception through advanced reproductive techniques, IVF continues to transform lives, offering hope and fulfilling dreams of parenthood for countless families worldwide.

This comprehensive approach not only addresses specific fertility challenges but also provides a controlled environment where conception can occur despite obstacles that may exist within the reproductive system.

-Dr Chitra Ramamurthy, Senior Consultant- Fertility & IVF, Apollo Fertility JP Nagar, Bengaluru

