    How to cut down your sugar intake in your daily diet?

    Explore healthier breakfast and snack alternatives to reduce sugar intake. Acquire knowledge about cereals with reduced sugar content, wiser choices for snacking, and beverages devoid of sugar. Implement minor modifications for a more wholesome way of living.
     

    First Published Aug 4, 2023, 1:22 PM IST

    Many of us initiate our day with a delectable breakfast, but were you aware that certain breakfast cereals are filled with sugar? In this blog, we shall investigate how to create healthier selections for your morning repast and uncover some lesser-sugar substitutes. We shall also delve into diminishing sugar in primary meals, munchies, beverages, and sweets, offering you practical pointers to guide a healthier existence.

    Healthier Morning Meal Choices:
    Assuming you are attempting to reduce the amount of sugar you consume during breakfast, think about swapping out your high-sugar cereals for ones with less sugar or no added sugar. Consider opting for plain wheat biscuit cereal, wholegrain cereal that is shredded, muesli without added sugar, or a comforting bowl of plain oatmeal. You could also try having whole wheat toast or plain unsweetened yogurt topped with diced fruit for a tasty and nourishing way to start your day.

    Gradual Alterations:
    The process of transitioning to a breakfast with less sugar doesn't have to be sudden. You can begin by alternating between sugary and plain cereals on different days or even mix them together in one bowl. If you usually add sugar to your oatmeal, try experimenting with chopped dried apricots or slices of banana for a natural sweetness.

    Main Courses:
    Sugar can unexpectedly find its way into savory dishes. Many pre-made soups, stir-in sauces, and takeout options may contain more sugar than you realize. Stay vigilant for dishes like sweet and sour, sweet chili, and certain curry sauces that often have high sugar content. Additionally, exercise caution when it comes to dressings like salad cream, as they can secretly add sugar to your salads.

    Intelligent Munching:
    Munching can be a significant source of extra sugar in our diets. Instead of enjoying sugary treats, choose healthier choices like freshly squeezed or canned fruits in juice (not syrup), unsalted assorted nuts, plain popcorn, rice cakes, or crackers with lower-fat cheese or yogurt. If you're not prepared to give up your preferred snacks entirely, try reducing your portion sizes or sharing them with others.

    Aware Beverage Choices:
    Sweetened drinks, including sparkling drinks, flavored juices, milkshakes, and cordials, add a substantial amount of extra sugar to our diets. Exchange these high-sugar beverages for water, sugar-free, or drinks without added sugar, and consider lower-fat milk alternatives. If you enjoy tea or coffee with sugar, try gradually decreasing the quantity or use sweeteners as a substitute. Herbal teas can also be a delightful sugar-free alternative.

     

    Delicious Dessert Consideration:
    It's tempting to indulge in sugary treats frequently, but establishing guidelines can assist in managing sugar consumption. Consider having dessert only after your evening meal or on specific days of the week. Choose less sugary options like fresh or frozen fruits, lower-fat and lower-sugar rice pudding, and plain yogurt. Be aware that some lower-fat yogurts may still contain added sugars, so carefully check the labels.

    Modifying minor adjustments to your morning meal, primary dishes, treats, beverages, and sweets can considerably diminish your sugar consumption and encourage a more beneficial way of living. Keep in mind to peruse tags, select lower-sugar substitutes, and relish the inherent sweetness of fruits. By being aware of your sugar intake, you can embark on a favorable progression towards enhancing your overall welfare and delighting in a well-rounded diet.

    Last Updated Aug 4, 2023, 1:22 PM IST
