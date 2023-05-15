How to balance work and sleep? Know how to improve sleep quality

This article explores how working women may find a healthy work-life balance, and why investing in a high-quality mattress can revitalise them for the following workday.

Working women face a unique challenge when balancing their professional responsibilities with their sleep needs in today's fast-paced world. Juggling various commitments can lead to stress and sleep deprivation, negatively impacting mental and physical well-being. However, investing in a good quality mattress can help improve sleep quality and ensure that working women wake up feeling refreshed and ready to tackle the day. Mr. Anand Nichani, Managing Director, Magniflex India, give us some insides of having a good quality mattress.

Working full-time can be extremely tedious and exhausting for working mothers. In addition to managing their professional responsibilities, they are burdened with household tasks, the responsibility of caring for their child/family, and the constant demands of multitasking.

They have limited time for sleep. During the first year of their baby's life, new mothers typically get an average of four hours of sleep per night, falling short of the recommended eight hours. This significantly impacts their ability to maintain a healthy work-life balance and negatively affects their physical and mental health.

Creating an ideal sleep environment, such as keeping the bedroom cool, quiet, and dark, is crucial for promoting quality sleep. Alongside this, a high-quality mattress that provides the necessary support and comfort to the body can help reduce the risk of developing aches and pains. Moreover, a good mattress can also alleviate snoring and improve breathing patterns, leading to more restful sleep.

When selecting a mattress, it is crucial to consider elements like firmness, composition, and dimensions. Memory foam is a popular material used in modern mattresses as it adjusts to the body's shape, providing a comfortable and supportive sleeping surface. Some mattresses are specifically designed with weight-induced memory foam, offering even more personalised support.

Additionally, choosing a mattress certified by reputable international organisations such as ACA, OKEA-TEX, or GOTS ensures that it meets high quality and safety standards. Furthermore, selecting a mattress made from thermo-regulating fabric, like OUTLAST, can help regulate body temperature and enhance the overall comfort.

Considering the reputation of the mattress brand is also vital. A trustworthy brand can guarantee quality and reliability.

In conclusion, for working women, balancing work and sleep is vital for optimal health and productivity. Investing in a good quality mattress can help improve sleep quality, reduce stress levels, and enhance overall well-being. By considering firmness, material, size, certifications, and brand reputation, working women can choose a mattress that meets their needs and helps them achieve a restful and rejuvenating night's sleep.