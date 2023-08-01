Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    High-cholesterol diet: 7 snacks to avoid and their alternatives

    Remember to follow a balanced diet, engage in regular physical activity, and consult with a healthcare professional or registered dietitian to manage your cholesterol levels effectively.

    First Published Aug 1, 2023, 5:40 PM IST

    If you have high cholesterol, you must be mindful of your diet and avoid snacks that can worsen the condition. High-cholesterol foods include red meat, processed meats, full-fat dairy products, butter, fried foods, fast food, packaged snacks, baked goods, and commercially prepared desserts. Additionally, foods high in saturated and trans fats, such as coconut, palm, and hydrogenated oils, can contribute to high cholesterol levels.

    Here are seven snacks to avoid or limit:

    1. Processed and Fried Foods: Snacks like potato chips, french fries, and fried samosas are high in unhealthy trans fats and saturated fats, which can raise LDL (bad) cholesterol levels.
    2. Commercial Baked Goods: Store-bought cookies, pastries, and cakes often contain trans fats and high levels of sugar, both of which can negatively impact cholesterol levels.
    3. Packaged Snack Foods: Packaged snacks like crackers and cheese puffs contain unhealthy fats and high sodium levels, contributing to high cholesterol.
    4. Sugary Treats: Snacks high in added sugars, such as candies, sugary cereals, and sweetened beverages, can raise triglyceride levels and lower HDL (good) cholesterol.
    5. Full-Fat Dairy Products: Cheese, cream, and full-fat milk are high in saturated fats, which can raise LDL cholesterol levels. Opt for low-fat or fat-free dairy alternatives.
    6. Processed Meats: Deli meats, sausages, and bacon are high in saturated fats and sodium, which can negatively impact cholesterol levels.
    7. Butter and Margarine: Butter contains saturated fats, while some margarine may contain unhealthy trans fats. Consider healthier alternatives like olive oil or avocado spread.

    Also Read: Hydration to Collagen: 5 surprising Skin benefits of Kombucha Tea

    Instead of these unhealthy snacks, choose heart-healthy alternatives:

    1. Fruits and Vegetables: Snack on fresh fruits and vegetables, as they are low in saturated fats and high in fiber and antioxidants.
    2. Nuts: Almonds, walnuts, and pistachios are good choices, as they contain healthy fats and can help improve cholesterol levels.
    3. Whole Grains: Opt for snacks like whole-grain crackers or popcorn, which provide fiber and nutrients.
    4. Greek Yogurt: Choose low-fat or non-fat Greek yogurt for a protein-rich and heart-healthy snack.
    5. Homemade Snacks: Prepare snacks at home using heart-healthy ingredients and cooking methods, such as air-frying instead of deep-frying.

    Also Read: Kachori to Jalebi: 6 popular street foods in Mathura

    Last Updated Aug 1, 2023, 5:40 PM IST
