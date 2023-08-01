Kachori to Jalebi: 6 popular street foods in Mathura

Lifestyle
Kachori is made with aloo sabzi, filled with sattu and the flavour is quite light with the tasty filling. Here are 6 popular street foods in Mathura.
Aloo chaat is nothing but fried potatoes served with chutney. Sounds easy, but it is not.
The samosa is stuffed with a filling of diced and cooked or mashed boiled potato, green peas, lentils, ginger, spices and green chilli in Mathura.
Makhan Mishri is the favourite food of Lord Krishna served as a prasad in Mathura. It is a popular dessert loved in Mathura.
Aloo puri consists of a combination of spicy aloo sabzi and deep-fried puri which is another staple street food in Mathura.
Jalebi is a popular Indian dessert. It is made of maida and sugar syrup.