Kachori to Jalebi: 6 popular street foods in Mathura

Kachori is made with aloo sabzi, filled with sattu and the flavour is quite light with the tasty filling. Here are 6 popular street foods in Mathura.

Aloo Chaat

Aloo chaat is nothing but fried potatoes served with chutney. Sounds easy, but it is not.

Samosa

The samosa is stuffed with a filling of diced and cooked or mashed boiled potato, green peas, lentils, ginger, spices and green chilli in Mathura.

Makhan Mishri

Makhan Mishri is the favourite food of Lord Krishna served as a prasad in Mathura. It is a popular dessert loved in Mathura.

Aloo Puri

Aloo puri consists of a combination of spicy aloo sabzi and deep-fried puri which is another staple street food in Mathura.

Jalebi

Jalebi is a popular Indian dessert. It is made of maida and sugar syrup.

