    Here are 5 tips to improve and develop your child's attention span

    Understanding what influences attention span is crucial for parents who want to assist their kids in becoming more focused and attentive. You can employ various techniques to help your child in acquiring the abilities required to succeed academically, socially, and in their chosen job. 
     

    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Apr 24, 2023, 7:39 PM IST

    Movement and physical activity: Moving our bodies causes the production of a neurotransmitter that calms our brain and lowers the stress hormone cortisol, which helps to boost blood flow to the brain and, in turn, can help us pay more attention.Here are 5 tips to improve and develop your child's attention span ADC

    Nutritious diet: Encourage your kid to attend to their physical requirements, such as obtaining adequate sleep, consuming a portion of healthy food, and drinking plenty of water: Taking care of bodily demands can improve cognitive function and attention span. Take care not to give processed foods or artificial colouring.Here are 5 tips to improve and develop your child's attention span ADC

    Techniques for mindfulness and relaxation: Give your child opportunities to practise mindfulness and relaxation: Children's brains can be calmed, and focus can be increased with mindfulness and relaxation techniques. Here are 5 tips to improve and develop your child's attention span ADC

    Be straightforward in setting goals: Clear expectations can aid youngsters in concentrating more effectively on the subject. Set definite, defined goals. Explain the objective and the measures necessary before beginning a job. Instead of assigning lengthy and complex tasks, attempt to divide larger jobs into more manageable portions.Here are 5 tips to improve and develop your child's attention span ADC

    Praise your child: Children can be motivated effectively by positive reinforcement. Rewarding the achievement of goals might help to improve concentration and focus. Here are 5 tips to improve and develop your child's attention span ADC

