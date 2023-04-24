Here are 5 tips to improve and develop your child's attention span

Understanding what influences attention span is crucial for parents who want to assist their kids in becoming more focused and attentive. You can employ various techniques to help your child in acquiring the abilities required to succeed academically, socially, and in their chosen job.

Movement and physical activity: Moving our bodies causes the production of a neurotransmitter that calms our brain and lowers the stress hormone cortisol, which helps to boost blood flow to the brain and, in turn, can help us pay more attention.

Nutritious diet: Encourage your kid to attend to their physical requirements, such as obtaining adequate sleep, consuming a portion of healthy food, and drinking plenty of water: Taking care of bodily demands can improve cognitive function and attention span. Take care not to give processed foods or artificial colouring.

ALSO READ: Britney Spears HOT Photos: Pop Queen flaunts luscious body in sizzling outfits (PICTURES)

Techniques for mindfulness and relaxation: Give your child opportunities to practise mindfulness and relaxation: Children's brains can be calmed, and focus can be increased with mindfulness and relaxation techniques.

Be straightforward in setting goals: Clear expectations can aid youngsters in concentrating more effectively on the subject. Set definite, defined goals. Explain the objective and the measures necessary before beginning a job. Instead of assigning lengthy and complex tasks, attempt to divide larger jobs into more manageable portions.

Praise your child: Children can be motivated effectively by positive reinforcement. Rewarding the achievement of goals might help to improve concentration and focus.

ALSO READ: From Dilwale to Baar Baar Dekho: 7 bollywood flop films that produced hit songs