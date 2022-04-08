Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Diabetes to erectile dysfunction: Here are 10 health risks for men to watch out for

    First Published Apr 8, 2022, 12:28 PM IST

    We spoke to Dr Naveen Chandra GS, Consultant - Interventional Cardiology, Manipal Hospital Varthur Road who told us 10 health risks for men; read on

    According to research, males are less likely than women to visit the doctor, especially when not having symptoms. However, remaining fit and avoiding health issues are key strategies to offer your family and loved ones security. And there are steps men may do to address their top health concerns. So take charge and understand what you can do today to improve your health.
     

    Cardiovascular disease: Men are more likely to have heart disease than  women. According to American Heart Association over one in three men have cardiovascular disease. Leading a more active life may reduce the risk of heart disease in men. It includes routine exercise, quitting smoking, eating a healthy diet, and managing stress.

    Respiratory disease: Because of the exposure to several risk factors, men are more likely to develop respiratory disease. These diseases may include chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and lung cancer. Men are more likely to be adversely affected by pollution. Further, prolonged smoking and occupational exposure to hazardous substances like asbestos increase the risk of respiratory disease in men.

    Accidental injuries: Unintentional injuries and accidents are among the most common causes of death in men. The injuries include traumatic brain injuries, drowning, and fire-related accidents. The share of unintentional injuries in death is 6.5% in men and 3.5% in women. 

    Suicide and depression: Men are more likely to suffer depression and have suicidal thoughts. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, approximately 6 million men suffer from depressive disorders each year.

    Influenza and Pneumonia: Because of the increased risk of diabetes, respiratory disease, and heart disease, men are at increased risk for developing influenza and pneumonia.

     

    Prostate cancer: It is one of the leading causes of death due to cancer in men. Although it may occur at any age, older people are at increased risk for prostate cancer. Routine prostate examination results in early diagnosis and management.

    Diabetes: Men are more likely to develop diabetes. If not treated, it may result in several other diseases, including kidney, neurological and heart diseases. 

     

    Sexually Transmitted Disease: It is important to take precautions to reduce the risk of sexually transmitted diseases. These diseases may result in genital warts and penile cancer. Also Read: World Health Day 2022: 10 immune-boosting foods to eat this 'Summer'

     

    Erectile dysfunction: Men with diabetes and benign prostate hyperplasia are at increased risk for developing erectile dysfunction.  Also Read: Skin care: Beat the heat with these mint face packs to fight skin problems

     

    Skin Cancer: Men are at increased risk of developing skin cancer due to more solar exposure compared to women.  Also Read: World Health Day 2022: STDs to Mammogram to BP; 12 health checkups that every woman

     

