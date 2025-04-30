What is Meningococcal disease?

Meningococcal disease, caused by Neisseria meningitidis, is a life-threatening, highly transmissible infection. It is caused by a bacterium, Neisseria meningitidis (N. meningitidis), which is a normal flora of the nasopharynx, but has the potential to cause invasive infections such as septicaemia and meningitis in individuals of all ages. The symptoms may be high-grade fever, severe headache, stiff neck and a rash, sometimes leading to complications like deafness, seizures, brain damage, with around 20% of survivors experiencing long-term disabilities. Six sub-groups of the bacteria (A, B, C, W, X, Y) are known to cause severe disease and epidemics.

How does it spread?

Up to 10% of the general population carries the bacteria in their nose and throat without experiencing any symptoms. Several risk factors increase the risk of nasopharyngeal carriage of meningococcus, particularly adolescence and the young adult age group, male gender, habit of smoking, living in overcrowded conditions and certain social behaviours, such as attending large gatherings like pubs and bars. These carriers can spread the bacteria to others, via close contact, such as by kissing or living together or via coughing.

What is the role of meningococcal vaccination?

Despite being deadly, meningococcal disease can be prevented by vaccination, according to the WHO, and there are a number of vaccines that can protect against the most prevalent serogroup that causes illnesses. They are used to respond to outbreaks of meningococcal meningitis as well as for routine vaccination. By creating herd immunity, vaccination of teenagers and young adults can reduce meningococcal carriage and transmission, as they are the main carriers of the virus.

Which meningococcal vaccines are recommended and for what age group?

For all preteens and teens, as well as other children and adults at higher risk, the CDC advises getting vaccinated against meningococcal disease. Indian Academy of Paediatrics recommends a two-dose series of meningococcal vaccination (MenACWY), first dose given between 9 and 24 months of age and the second dose after three months. For children receiving their first dose after two years of age, a single dose is considered sufficient.

What is the recommendation for the adolescent age group?

As per the recommendation, all 11 to 12-year-olds should receive the first dose of the meningococcal vaccine and a booster at 16 years of age. The booster dose is essential as it provides protection during adolescence, which is considered as highest risk group.

Is it necessary to take a repeat vaccination in adolescence, even if someone is fully vaccinated in childhood?

Yes, children who have been vaccinated in childhood still require repeat vaccinations at 11 to 12 years of age, as booster shots are essential for maintaining adequate immunity.

What are the other risk groups who need meningococcal vaccination?

As per API guidelines, the high-risk group, which includes the immunocompromised, people living with HIV, IV drug abusers, international travellers and mass gatherings like haj pilgrims, should get a single dose of the meningococcal vaccine.

– By Dr. Subhashree Samantaray, Associate Consultant, Department of Infectious Diseases & Adult Immunization, Manipal Hospital Bhubaneswar