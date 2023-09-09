Herbal tea to warm milk: 7 things to drink before before sleep

Optimal beverages for a good night's sleep include herbal teas (like chamomile), warm milk, cherry juice, and turmeric golden milk. Avoid caffeine and alcohol, and consume in moderation to prevent disruptions. Individual preferences may vary

Drinking the right beverages before bedtime can contribute to a better night's sleep by promoting relaxation and minimizing disturbances. Here are seven options to consider:

Herbal Tea: Chamomile tea: Known for its calming properties, chamomile tea can help reduce anxiety and promote relaxation.

Valerian root tea: Valerian root is a natural sedative that may improve sleep quality.

Lavender tea: Lavender is often used to reduce stress and induce a sense of calm. Warm Milk: Warm milk contains tryptophan, an amino acid that can promote sleepiness. Adding a touch of honey can enhance its soothing effect. Turmeric Golden Milk: A warm beverage made with turmeric, milk (dairy or non-dairy), and spices like cinnamon and black pepper. Turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties that may help reduce restlessness. Cherry Juice: Cherry juice is a natural source of melatonin, a hormone that regulates sleep-wake cycles. Consuming it before bedtime might improve sleep duration and quality. Decaffeinated Herbal Infusions: Some caffeine-free herbal infusions like peppermint, lemon balm, or passionflower can have calming effects and promote restful sleep. Warm Water with Honey and Lemon: A soothing combination of warm water, honey, and lemon can help relax your throat and promote a sense of comfort before bed. Warm Water with Magnesium: Adding a magnesium supplement to warm water can help relax muscles and calm the nervous system, potentially improving sleep.