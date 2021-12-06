  • Facebook
    Google Doodle celebrates pizza today with an interactive game; Details inside

    Google marked the occasion with a pizza puzzle game, including the 11 most popular pizza toppings from across the world. Users are challenged to slice according to the pizza requested in the game.
     

    Google doodle celebrates pizza today with an interactive game Details inside
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 6, 2021, 9:56 AM IST
    Today's Google Doodle honours pizza, one of the world's most popular foods! In 2007, the Neapolitan culinary art of "Pizzaiuolo" was inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of Humanity's Intangible Cultural Heritage. Furthermore, in the late 1700s, Naples is commonly regarded as the origin of pizza. According to Google, an estimated five billion pizzas are devoured each year globally (350 slices every second in the United States alone). 

    According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization, the art of the Neapolitan 'Pizzaiuolo' is a culinary activity that consists of four different phases. It relates to the preparation of the dough and its baking in a wood-fired oven, involving a rotatory movement by the baker. Google marked the occasion with a pizza puzzle game, including the 11 most popular pizza toppings from across the world. Users are challenged to slice according to the pizza requested in the game.

     

    The puzzle includes some of the most popular pizza toppings from worldwide. The game's goal is to cut pieces of pizza according to the type of pizza ordered. However, keep the required toppings and quantity of slices in mind when cutting the pizza. According to Google, the more correct the order, the more stars a person may receive. Users may enter the game by clicking on the Google logo on their home page, which will take them to an interactive puzzle.

    Also Read | Google honours cancer research pioneer Kamal Ranadive with a doodle on her 104th birth anniversary

    The Google doodle includes 11 pizzas that a user must cut, including Margherita Pizza, Pepperoni Pizza, White Pizza, Calabresa Pizza, Hawaiian Pizza, Mozzarella Pizza, Magyars Pizza, Tom Yum Pizza, Teriyaki Mayonnaise Pizza, Paneer Tikka Pizza, and Dessert Pizza, with endless possibilities to create your own.

