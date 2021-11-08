Google honours cancer research pioneer Kamal Ranadive with a doodle on her 104th birth anniversary

Ranadive was a well-known cell biologist and biomedical researcher for her revolutionary cancer study on the connections between cancer and viruses. She was also one of the founders of the Indian Women Scientists' Association.

Google commemorated cancer research pioneer Kamal Ranadive's 104th birthday with a doodle on Monday. Ibrahim Rayintakath, an Indian-based guest artist, created the doodle. Ranadive was a well-known cell biologist and biomedical researcher for her revolutionary cancer study on the connections between cancer and viruses. She was also one of the founders of the Indian Women Scientists' Association.

Ranadive, also known as Kamal Samarth, was born in Pune on this day in 1917. After her father urged her to seek a medical career, she succeeded academically. But it wasn't long before she discovered her true calling in Biology. As the director of the ICRC and a pioneer in animal modelling of cancer development, Ranadive went on to become one of the first researchers in India to suggest a relationship between breast cancer and genetics and uncover linkages between malignancies and certain viruses.

Later in her career, she researched Mycobacterium leprae, the bacteria that causes leprosy, and assisted in developing a vaccine. As a biologist, she constantly encouraged students and Indian scholars to return to India and use their expertise to help their communities.

Ranadive resigned in 1989 and began working in Maharashtra's rural areas, training women as healthcare professionals and offering health and nutrition education. In 1982, she was given the Padma Bhusan (the third highest civilian honour) for Medicine for her outstanding cancer research. Randavive also got the Medical Council of India's inaugural Silver Jubilee Research Award in 1964. The IWSA presently has 11 branches in India, and it offers scholarships and childcare to women in science. Dr Ranadive's commitment to health justice and education impacts her students who work as scientists today.

