Developing a pollinator garden isn't only an environmentally friendly fad—it's a happy gesture of conservation. By providing food, shelter, and refuge, your garden becomes a haven where bees and butterflies can thrive.

Having a butterfly and bee-friendly garden is more than a stunning view—it's a move toward supporting biodiversity and assisting crucial pollinators to do their magic. By making a few clever decisions and using natural methods, you can turn your garden into a humming hotbed of life. Here are 7 proven tips to create a butterfly and bee-friendly garden.

1. Select Native Flowering Plants

Bees and butterflies are naturally attracted to native plants in your area. These plants are more locally adapted and offer nectar and pollen that pollinators like best.

Tip: Incorporate plants such as milkweed, lavender, marigold, sunflowers, or hibiscus based on your locale.

2. Plant a Range of Shapes, Sizes, and Bloom Periods

Various bees and butterflies feed differently. A variety of flower forms (flat, tubular, clusters) and year-round blooming from spring through late autumn will keep your garden pleasing to pollinators during their active times.

Tip: Plant succession of the different heights to have a buffet of nectar throughout the seasons.

3. Stay Away from Pesticides and Chemicals

Synthetic herbicides and pesticides are toxic to bees and butterflies as well. Even "organic" products can interfere with pollinator health. Use beneficial insects to control pests like ladybugs or natural pest control techniques.

Tip: Companion planting (such as marigolds around vegetables) will naturally keep pests away.

4. Incorporate Host Plants for Caterpillars

While butterflies are sustained by nectar plants, host plants provide the location for egg-laying and caterpillar sustenance. Without them, butterflies are unable to reproduce in your garden.

Try This: Plant milkweed for monarchs, citrus for swallowtails, or passionflower for Gulf fritillaries.

5. Offer Water and Mud Sites

Bees and butterflies both require water for drinking and to cool down. Butterflies also visit shallow puddles and muddy areas for minerals—so-called "puddling."

Tip: Build a little dish with pebbles and water or expose a moist patch of soil.

6. Provide Shelter and Resting Places

Pollinators require sheltered sites to rest, nest, and avoid predators. Plant shrubs, tall grasses, hollow stems, and even bee hotels to provide shelter and nesting sites.

Tip: Leave some deadwood and leaf litter—it might not be attractive, but it's vital for wintering insects.

7. Reduce Lawn Space and Go Wild in Clusters

Lawns provide minimal food or shelter for pollinators. Cut down your turf space and cover it with flowering ground covers, clover clusters, or small meadows.

Bonus: Allow a small cluster to grow "wild" with a little less intervention to naturally draw in pollinators.