Want to breathe cleaner air at home? These 7 indoor plants naturally filter harmful toxins and increase oxygen levels — all while adding a touch of greenery to your space.

With the urban lifestyle today, indoor air pollution tends to fly under the radar. From man-made furniture to cleaning chemicals, homes are filled with invisible toxins such as formaldehyde, benzene, and carbon monoxide. Fortunately, nature has a solution up its sleeve — air-purifying indoor plants that not only give your home a touch of class but also clean the air you breathe.

7 must have Indoor plants:

Here are 7 top-rated indoor plants that clean the air, backed by NASA's Clean Air Study and by expert gardeners as well.

1. Snake Plant (Sansevieria trifasciata)

Also referred to as Mother-in-Law's Tongue, this resilient plant removes formaldehyde, xylene, and toluene. It's also among the rare plants that release oxygen during the night, ensuring it is ideal for bedroom use.

Light Needs: Low to bright indirect light

Care Level: Very low maintenance

2. Areca Palm (Dypsis lutescens)

This tropical gem adds moisture to the air while purifying it of airborne pollutants such as carbon monoxide and formaldehyde. It also functions as a natural humidifier when dry seasons occur.

Light Needs: Bright, indirect light

Care Level: Moderate

3. Spider Plant (Chlorophytum comosum)

An excellent introductory plant for beginners, the Spider Plant eliminates toxic pollutants such as carbon monoxide and formaldehyde. It also has "babies" or offshoots you can propagate.

Light Needs: Indirect sunlight

Care Level: Easy

4. Peace Lily (Spathiphyllum)

With its lovely white flowers, the Peace Lily removes ammonia, benzene, and trichloroethylene from the air. It also removes mold spores from the air.

Light Needs: Low to medium light

Care Level: Low; requires occasional watering and misting

5. Aloe Vera

Not only a healing houseplant for burns and cuts, Aloe Vera removes formaldehyde and benzene from indoor air. And it's great for a sunny windowsill.

Light Requirements: Bright, indirect light

Care Level: Low; water sparingly

6. Rubber Plant (Ficus elastica)

A tough plant that's a strong toxin remover, it tolerates even low light. It's particularly good at removing formaldehyde from indoor air.

Light Requirements: Bright, indirect light

Care Level: Low to moderate

7. Boston Fern (Nephrolepis exaltata)

A natural humidifier for the air, Boston Fern eliminates pollutants such as xylene and formaldehyde and supplies moisture to dry indoor air.

Light Requirements: Indirect light, high humidity

Care Level: Moderate; maintain moist soil

Last Tip: Let Nature Purify Your Home

Placing just a handful of these air-cleansing indoor plants in your space can greatly enhance the quality of your home's air, mood, and overall health. For best results, put 1 plant for every 100 square feet of area — and don't forget to dust the leaves every now and then to keep them breathing and working effectively.