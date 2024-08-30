Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: All you need to know about Ganpati visarjan and why we do it

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Ganpati Visarjan, also known as Ganesh Immersion, is a significant ritual in Hinduism, particularly in Maharashtra and other parts of India. Here are some reasons why we do Ganpati Visarjan.

    Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, is a significant Hindu festival celebrated annually to honor Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and the god of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune. Typically falls in August or September, on the 4th day of the bright half of the Hindu month of Bhadrapada. The significance of this day is to remove obstacles and Ganesha is worshiped to remove obstacles and challenges in life.

    Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with great fervor in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and other parts of India, with unique regional traditions and customs. Ganpati Visarjan, also known as Ganesh Immersion, is a significant ritual in Hinduism, particularly in Maharashtra and other parts of India. Here are some reasons why we do Ganpati Visarjan:

    Symbolic return to nature: The immersion symbolizes Lord Ganesha's return to his natural abode, the ocean, and the dissolution of his physical form.

    Cycle of life and death: Visarjan represents the cycle of life, death, and rebirth, reminding us that everything in life is temporary.

    Purification and renewal: The ritual is believed to purify the mind, body, and soul, and bring renewal and rejuvenation.

    Environmental significance: The immersion of eco-friendly Ganpati idols made from natural materials like clay and plaster helps maintain water body ecology.

    Community bonding: Ganpati Visarjan strengthens community bonds, as people come together to bid farewell to their beloved deity.

    Detachment and letting go: The ritual teaches us to let go of attachments and desires, just like the idol is released into the water.

    Spiritual growth: Visarjan marks the end of the Ganesh Utsav festival, symbolizing the culmination of spiritual growth and self-reflection.

    Remember, the true essence of Ganpati Visarjan lies in its symbolism, community spirit, and environmental consciousness.

