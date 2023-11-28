Fashion designer Rohit Bal's health condition critical, currently on ventilator

Indian fashion designer Rohit Bal is very ill, in serious condition, and has been placed on ventilator support.

Indian fashion designer Rohit Bal is reportedly being treated at Medanta Hospital in the National Capital Region for a pre-existing heart issue. According to reports, the 62-year-old is very ill and has been placed on ventilator support. Close sources to Rohit Bal stated that he has been admitted to Medanta Hospital and is still in serious condition.

Rohit Bal's condition

Rohit Bal has reportedly been in and out of rehab and hospitals due to alcoholism and the resulting health issues. According to sources, Rohit was brought to Medanta Hospital in a severe state in November of last year and was visited by an old friend, Arjun Rampal.

When Rohit Bal almost passed away

Recalling an old interview, Rohit's close friend said, "Gudda is in terrible condition. In November, he was practically dead. When his friends took him to the hospital, the doctors had to flush out alcohol and sleeping pills from his system." Rohit Bal experienced a heart attack in February 2010, for which he underwent an emergency angioplasty.

About Rohit Bal

Rohit Bal, born on May 8, 1961, in Srinagar, began his career in 1986, co-founding Orchid Oversea Pvt. Ltd with his brother, and launched his independent collection in 1990.

In 2006, Rohit Bal received the 'Designer of the Year' award at the Indian Fashion Awards. He was also named 'Designer of the Year' at the 2001 Kingfisher Fashion Achievement Awards and also won the Lakme Grand Finale Designer for 2012.