    Empowering your Health: Comprehensive guide to managing diabetes through lifestyle, diet, exercise

    Unlock the keys to diabetes management with this guide from Dr. Dr. Aditya G Hegde, Consultant - Diabetes and Endocrinology, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road. Discover the impact of weight loss, exercise, and a balanced diet. Learn to navigate insulin and medications. Say no to sugars, refined treats, and unhealthy habits. Take control of your health journey with expert insights and practical tips

    Diabetes mellitus is a disorder that is known for disrupting the way your body uses glucose. It also causes other problems with the way your body stores and processes other forms of energy, including fat. Can be due to Insulin resistance and relative or absolute insulin deficiency. People with diabetes require regular monitoring and ongoing treatment to maintain goal blood sugar levels. Treatment includes lifestyle adjustments, self-care measures, and medications.

    Here's an exclusive from Dr. Aditya G Hegde, Consultant - Diabetes and Endocrinology, Manipal Hospital

    DIET AND WEIGHT
    Losing weight — Need to set goals for losing weight. For a person who is overweight or has obesity, a typical goal is to lose 5 to 10 percent of their body weight. For a person who weighs 100 kg, this would mean losing 5 to 10 kilos. Losing even more weight can sometimes reduce the blood sugars to the normal range.

    Exercise
    Getting regular physical activity is very important for good health. Exercise makes the body more sensitive to insulin, which helps lower blood sugar levels.

    Exercise can also help lower high blood pressure and improve cholesterol levels. To optimize the benefits of exercise, a goal of 150 minutes of moderate-intensity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity physical activity per week, which can be done through any combination of duration and frequency (for example, 30 minutes of moderate-intensity activity five days a week) is recommended.

    Getting regular physical activity is very important for good health.

    Exercise makes the body more sensitive to insulin, which helps lower blood sugar levels.

    Exercise can also help lower high blood pressure and improve cholesterol levels. 

    To optimize the benefits of exercise, a goal of 150 minutes of moderate-intensity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity physical activity per week, which can be done through any combination of duration and frequency (for example, 30 minutes of moderate-intensity activity five days a week) is recommended.

    DIET

    • Avoid simple carbohydrates and prefer complex carbohydrates 
    • Small frequent meals..eating every 2-3 hours
    • Adequate protein diet and moderation of oily foods
    • Adequate hydration
    • Medications and Insulin to be optimized with regular inputs and physician consult.

    TO AVOID

    • Direct sweets and sugars
    • REFINED FLOUR TREATS(MAIDA)
    • SUGARY DRINKS AND CARBONATED BEVERAGES
    • DEEP-FRIED FOODS
    • Packaged foods
    • QUIT SMOKING
    • MODERATION OF ALCOHOL INTAKE
