Eid ul-Adha 2024: History to significance, everything you need to know about the feast of sacrifice

Eid ul-Adha commemorates the completion of the Hajj trip to Mecca, one of Islam's Five Pillars.

Eid ul-Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice or Bakrid, is a significant event in Islam that Muslims around the world commemorate with great excitement and devotion. This year, it will be celebrated on June 16 and June 17.

History of Eid al-Adha

The account of Ibrahim and Isma'il's sacrifice is referenced in the Quran (Surah As-Saffat, verses 99-113) and underlines the profound act of submission and love to Allah.

According to Islamic belief, Ibrahim was given supernatural instruction in a dream to sacrifice his beloved son, Isma'il (Ishmael), as a test of faith. As Ibrahim was about to carry out the sacrifice, God intervened and supplied a ram to be sacrificed instead, symbolizing Ibrahim's devotion and submission to God's plan. This festival emphasizes the importance of faith, sacrifice, and obedience in Islam.

Observance of Hajj

Feast and Charity

The holiday includes prayers, feasting, and the giving of presents between family and friends. Muslims frequently sacrifice an animal, such as a goat, sheep, cow, or camel, to commemorate Ibrahim's sacrifice.

The meat is divided into three portions: one for the family, one for relatives and friends, and one for the poor and less fortunate. This deed represents generosity, compassion, and sharing with the community.

Spiritual Reflection

Eid ul-Adha inspires Muslims to consider the value of sacrifice and service to others. It promotes the qualities of compassion, humility, and thankfulness for God's mercies.

Community and Unity

The celebration promotes the Muslim community and solidarity across geographic and cultural borders. It emphasizes the value of family bonds and social harmony as Muslims gather to celebrate and deepen their beliefs.

