    Eid ul-Adha 2024: History to significance, everything you need to know about the feast of sacrifice

    Eid ul-Adha commemorates the completion of the Hajj trip to Mecca, one of Islam's Five Pillars.

    Eid ul-Adha 2024: History to significance, everything you need to know about the feast of sacrifice
    Rishka Khanna
    First Published Jun 16, 2024, 4:15 PM IST

    Eid ul-Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice or Bakrid, is a significant event in Islam that Muslims around the world commemorate with great excitement and devotion. This year, it will be celebrated on June 16 and June 17. 

    History of Eid al-Adha

    The account of Ibrahim and Isma'il's sacrifice is referenced in the Quran (Surah As-Saffat, verses 99-113) and underlines the profound act of submission and love to Allah.

    According to Islamic belief, Ibrahim was given supernatural instruction in a dream to sacrifice his beloved son, Isma'il (Ishmael), as a test of faith. As Ibrahim was about to carry out the sacrifice, God intervened and supplied a ram to be sacrificed instead, symbolizing Ibrahim's devotion and submission to God's plan. This festival emphasizes the importance of faith, sacrifice, and obedience in Islam.

    Observance of Hajj

    Eid ul-Adha commemorates the completion of the Hajj trip to Mecca, one of Islam's Five Pillars. Muslims who do not perform Hajj also join in the celebrations, stressing global Muslim brotherhood and solidarity.

    Feast and Charity

    The holiday includes prayers, feasting, and the giving of presents between family and friends. Muslims frequently sacrifice an animal, such as a goat, sheep, cow, or camel, to commemorate Ibrahim's sacrifice.

    The meat is divided into three portions: one for the family, one for relatives and friends, and one for the poor and less fortunate. This deed represents generosity, compassion, and sharing with the community.

    Spiritual Reflection

    Eid ul-Adha inspires Muslims to consider the value of sacrifice and service to others. It promotes the qualities of compassion, humility, and thankfulness for God's mercies.

    Community and Unity

    The celebration promotes the Muslim community and solidarity across geographic and cultural borders. It emphasizes the value of family bonds and social harmony as Muslims gather to celebrate and deepen their beliefs.

    Last Updated Jun 16, 2024, 5:21 PM IST
