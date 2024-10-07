Navratri 2024: 6 famous Bhagavathi temples to visit in Kerala

spirituality
Attukal temple has Goddess Bhadrakali (Kannaki) as the main deity.The temple is renowned for its Pongala festival in which the rituals are performed by women.
The deity is known as Rajarajeswari and is worshipped here in three forms - Goddess Saraswathy, Goddess Lakshmi and Goddess Durga.
It is dedicated to Goddess Kiratha Parvathy. It is believed that the Goddess disappeared after revealing herself to Adi Sankaracharya.
The temple features a majestic six-foot wooden image of Goddess Kali, the presiding deity, known as ‘Sree Kurumba,’ meaning ‘The Mother of Kodungalloor.’
The main deity here is Devi Vaishnavy, an incarnation of Goddess Durga.
Goddess Durga here is believed to have two forms – Mridangaleswari and Sreeporkali. The temple is the family temple of the legendary Pazhassi Raja.