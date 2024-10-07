spirituality

Navratri 2024: 6 famous Bhagavathi temples to visit in Kerala

Attukal Temple, Thiruvananthapuram

Attukal temple has Goddess Bhadrakali (Kannaki) as the main deity.The temple is renowned for its Pongala festival in which the rituals are performed by women.
 

Chottanikkara Bhagavathy Temple, Ernakulam

The deity is known as Rajarajeswari and is worshipped here in three forms - Goddess Saraswathy, Goddess Lakshmi and Goddess Durga.
 

Kadampuzha Bhagavathy temple, Malappuram

 It is dedicated to Goddess Kiratha Parvathy. It is believed that the Goddess disappeared after revealing herself to Adi Sankaracharya.
 

Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple, Kodungalloor

The temple features a majestic six-foot wooden image of Goddess Kali, the presiding deity, known as ‘Sree Kurumba,’ meaning ‘The Mother of Kodungalloor.’
 

Paramekkavu Bhagavathi Temple, Thrissur

The main deity here is Devi Vaishnavy, an incarnation of Goddess Durga.
 

Sree Mridanga Saileswari Temple, Kannur

Goddess Durga here is believed to have two forms – Mridangaleswari and Sreeporkali. The temple is the family temple of the legendary Pazhassi Raja.
 

