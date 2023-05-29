Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Do you have hypertension? Watch Malaika Arora's videos to ease stress in 30 seconds

    Malaika Arora Yoga Video: Stress can't end entirely in 30 seconds, but you may attempt some fast tactics to help you relax and calm down. Check out a few techniques you can try.

    Do you have hypertension? Watch Malaika Arora's videos to ease stress in 30 seconds
    First Published May 29, 2023, 10:03 AM IST

    Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is a medical disease characterised by excessive artery pressure. Blood pressure is the force exerted by blood on the walls of blood arteries as the heart pumps it throughout the body. When blood pressure remains over the normal range, it can lead to various health issues.

    Hypertension and stress have a close link. While stress does not cause hypertension, it can contribute to the development and exacerbation of the condition.

    Sarva Yoga Studios uploaded videos of actress Malaika Arora doing 30-second yoga poses to relieve stress. In the Instagram post, the actress wrote: “30 seconds to care for your mental health. 30 seconds to not worry about anything. 30 seconds to relax your mind and body.”

    Malaika has previously released a video of 1-minute yoga to relieve tension. Stress cannot be completely in 30 seconds, but you may try some quick techniques to assist you in relaxing and calming down. 

    How to get rid of stress and tension in just a few seconds!

    Mindfulness and Visualisation: 
    Close your eyes and focus on the current moment. Pay attention to your body's feelings, the sounds around you, and the sensations of your feet on the ground. Observe without making any judgements. Then, consider yourself in a peaceful, undisturbed setting like a beach, hill or meadow. Visualise the fineness and immerse yourself in the peace of that setting.

    Breathing: 
    Inhale slowly and deeply through your nose, hold for a few seconds, and then exhale slowly through your mouth. Repeat, focusing on your breathing and feeling the stress leave your body.

    Mantra Counting: 
    Counting from 1 to 10 or saying peaceful mantras can help you refocus and relax. And now, relax and focus on the sense of relaxation. Work your way up your body, pulling and releasing each muscle group.

    These approaches are intended to give temporary relief. Still, for long-term stress management, building a consistent self-care routine that includes exercise, a balanced diet, adequate sleep, and stress reduction practises such as meditation or journaling is critical.

    What does stress do to your body?
    When stressed, your body releases stress chemicals such as cortisol and adrenaline, which momentarily raises your blood pressure. This is referred to as the "fight or flight" response, and it is a natural physiological response to stress. Chronic or long-term stress, on the other hand, can keep your blood pressure raised over time, potentially leading to hypertension.

    Stress results in high blood pressure: 
    Stress can lead to high blood pressure indirectly through bad coping methods. People who are stressed may engage in risky behaviours such as overeating, excessive alcohol use, smoking, or avoiding physical activity, all of which can raise the chance of developing hypertension.

    Last Updated May 29, 2023, 10:12 AM IST
