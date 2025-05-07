Should you experience any of the aforementioned symptoms, your body is probably crying out for a digital detox. Cutting off, even for a few hours a day, can restore balance, enhance health, and boost productivity.

In the high-tech age of fast-paced digital living, we're always plugged in—swiping email, checking Facebook, and binge-watching more than one show. Technology makes life easier, yet too much screen time can drag on our body and mind. If you're exhausted, your body may be telling you it's time to take a break and go on a digital detox. Here are seven signs that you need to disconnect and reboot.

7 signs your body is asking for a break:

1. Long-Term Headaches and Eye Strain

Extensive computer screen time causes digital eye strain, giving rise to headaches, dry eyes, and blurred vision. If you ever felt uncomfortable, then it is the right time to restrict screen time and follow the 20-20-20 rule—bend your eyes at 20 feet distance at 20 minutes for 20 seconds.

2. Sleep Disorder and Insomnia

Blue light from screens suppresses melatonin secretion, and it is more difficult to sleep. If you realize that you are unable to sleep during the night, replace the pre-sleep activity with a screen-free activity like reading a book or meditation.

3. Increased Anxiety and Stress

Excessive notifications and social comparison on social media may increase the level of stress and anxiety. When you feel yourself getting bogged down, attempt to break free from doomscrolling, switch off unnecessary notifications, and mindful relaxation.

4. Declined Focus and Productivity

You might be suffering from digital fatigue if you are having difficulty focusing or swiping randomly among apps. You can detox yourself to regain focus so that you can work smarter without getting burdened.

5. Bad Posture and Aches

Slouching over a screen for hours of sitting can lead to neck, shoulder, and back aches. In the event of aches, screen breaks, stretching, and ergonomic changes should be prioritized to assume a good posture.

6. Social Isolation

Screen time can substitute real human relationships and cause isolation and loneliness. If virtual relationships are too overwhelming, plan time for face-to-face interactions with friends and family.

7. Worn Out and Emotionally Drained

Constant exposure to digital technology can cause burnout, rendering you tired and demoralized. Stepping back, shutting down, and venturing outside can recharge your energy and mental vigor.