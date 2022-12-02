Daily Horoscope for December 2, 2022: Fruitful day for Pisces, Capricorn; be careful Virgo

Aries:

Ganesha says some plans related to child's education and career will be successful. Due to this, children will trust you. Engage in social activities. There will be a happy atmosphere with the arrival of a nearby guest. Do money transactions carefully. Due to this, some misunderstanding may arise in the house. Do not harbour any hatred towards others. Some new work will start, but don't expect benefits today. Strengthen your contact formulas. It will prove beneficial.

Taurus:

Ganesha says you will meet special people. Your problem will be solved. Be alert for family arrangement along with personal tasks. Today is favourable for property related plans. Don't get stressed due to not getting results according to hard work. Be patient. Presently the position of the planet is not favourable. You will definitely get success when the right time comes. Due to personal busyness, you cannot pay much attention to business. Due to this, the work may stop.

Gemini:

Ganesha says there may be benefits due to political contacts. So strengthen public relations. Elders will be pleased with your service and availability. You will have a special place in

society and relationships. Don't let old negative things affect the present. Be careful when meeting a stranger. Business activities will be moderate today. Try to make some changes in

the procedure. Don't let family stress affect business. Support of spouse will maintain your morale and confidence.

Cancer:

Ganesha says you will maintain good coordination in family and personal activities. A good contribution will be to a religious institution service. You can get good news from your child.

You should not interfere too much in the activities of the household members. They may be offended by it. Maintain sweet relationship with brothers. Give some authority to your colleagues in the workplace. It will reduce workload. Partnership business has an advantageous position.

Leo:

Ganesha says you will feel very relaxed and proud of your ability as you get the right results of your hard work and effort. There will be some good news related to the achievement of

children. Any religious program will also be organized in the house. Your mind will turn to some negative activities in search of quick success. So be patient. Sometimes low morale can undermine your plans. Now is the right time to work on the business expansion plan you have made. Surely you will progress. There is a possibility of good dealings in wealth related

work. The officials in the job will be happy with your work and there is a possibility of promotion.

Virgo:

Ganesha says many types of profitable and happy situations are happening at this time. Do not let laziness dominate you and concentrate on your work by gathering all the energy. Everyone in the family will feel relaxed due to getting a solution to a long standing problem. Do not impose too many restrictions on children. It can reduce confidence. Don't let negativity overwhelm you and act wisely and calmly. Anger and rashness can make the situation worse.

Libra:

Ganesha says the position of the planets at this time is contributing a lot in increasing your self-esteem and self-strength. Dedication to work will bring you new achievements and through karma and effort you too will achieve great success. Due to overwork there may be some anger and irritability in nature. Control your emotions. Make sure to spend time with the children to get information about their activities and do not let any outsider interfere in your personal life. Focus on what is currently going on in the business. Great success is expected. There will be few hurdles in marketing related work.

Scorpio:

Ganesha says the work you were trying to do for the past few days may get good results faster than expected this week. There will also be a plan to buy a new item or jewellery. Relations with friends and relatives will be cordial. But don't make plans in imagination and implement them in reality. Carefully understand children's problems and try to solve them. This will maintain their confidence. Most of the time may have to be spent outside the home. A new dimension related to business will be created this week.

Sagittarius:

Ganesha says if any government work is stuck then it can be done today. Keep trying. Plans related to house change or maintenance will go ahead. A religious activity in the home will

create a positive atmosphere. You may receive your favourite item as a gift from a special relative. The situation may reverse after noon. Be patient. The most important thing to keep

in mind at this time is not to finish any work in haste. Decisions taken at this time may prove to be wrong. You will dominate in the field of work.

Capricorn:

Ganesha says it is the right time to resume any previous plans. Apply the advice and guidance of experienced people, which will give you peace of mind after solving a major dilemma. Spend time reading some interesting and enlightening literature to maintain peace of mind. Do not give unsolicited advice and do not interfere in the affairs of others. Otherwise your problem may increase. This is the time to work harder. Time is favourable from business point of view.

Aquarius:

Ganesha says activities regarding the future of children will be completed. This will provide relief. Land property related work will progress. There will be an opportunity to prove one,

which will increase confidence. There may be a dispute with a relative due to a simple matter. So do not use profanity while talking. Pass this time with patience and restraint. Family responsibilities also need to be met. Achieving any goal or achievement related to business will bring relief.

Pisces:

Ganesha says today you may get some information through media or contact sources, which will make your work easier. Especially women will be able to complete their work easily and

their focus will also be on personal tasks. There may be concern about the health of parents. It is necessary to pay special attention to them. It may take more effort to fulfil your desires.

Any negative thing can hurt you. Keep your morale strong. Your working technique will be successful in the business sector.