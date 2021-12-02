Daily dose of caffeine might help in curbing development of Alzheimer, reveals study

The study discovered that those who drink a certain amount of coffee every day perform better in the realm of cognitive processes, particularly self-control, planning, and concentration. The findings were reported in the journal 'Frontiers of Ageing Neuroscience.'

According to experts at Edith Cowan University in Australia, a daily intake of caffeine may prevent cognitive decline and develop Alzheimer's disease. The study was based on information gathered from 200 Australians over ten years. The study discovered that those who drink a certain amount of coffee every day perform better in the realm of cognitive processes, particularly self-control, planning, and concentration. The findings were reported in the journal 'Frontiers of Ageing Neuroscience.'

Alzheimer's disease is characterised by the deposition of amyloid protein in the brain, which occurs as the person ages. However, the study found that frequent coffee consumption decreased the buildup, slowing the disease's progression.

Dr Samantha Gardener, the principal author of this investigative study, said it could be especially beneficial for people at risk of cognitive decline but who have not yet developed symptoms. She also shed information on the quantity required for this phenomenon to occur. She stated that if an average cup of coffee is 240ml, then two cups per day can minimise the risk of cognitive deterioration by 8% in 18 months. Furthermore, the deposition of amyloid protein in the brain might be reduced by 5%.

Although the study discovered some intriguing insights regarding the interaction between coffee and our brains, additional research is needed. For example, the researchers have yet to determine if a factor other than caffeine contributes to this impact. Furthermore, it is uncertain if a particular method of brewing coffee affects it differently or not. Her goal is to determine whether coffee consumption may be medically suggested as a lifestyle element to assist patients in postponing the beginning of Alzheimer's disease.