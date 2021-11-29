  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aspirin increases the risk of heart failure by 26 pc, says new study

    This was the first large-scale study to examine the relationship between aspirin use and heart failure in individuals with and without heart disease

    Aspirin increases the risk of heart failure by 26 percent says new study
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 29, 2021, 10:30 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Taking aspirin increases the risk of heart failure by 26 per cent, new international research has revealed. Besides aspirin, other factors that contribute to heart failure include smoking, obesity, high cholesterol, diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease. The research findings were published in the 'ESC Heart Failure Journal'. 

    Study author Dr Blerim Mujaz from the University of Freiburg, Germany, said, 'This is the first study to show that people who are at risk of heart failure may get it by taking aspirin. The potential for heart failure may increase when compared to those who do not take aspirin.'

    While the findings still need to be authenticated, Dr Blerim said that aim of this study was to evaluate whether its relationship with heart failure in people with and without heart disease and also to find out whether drug use is related to new diagnoses of heart failure in people at risk.
     
    The research included 30,827 individuals of 40 years of age or older and at risk of heart failure, who were enrolled in the HOMEAGE study from Western Europe and the Americas. Candidates in the 'at-risk' were grouped as having at least one of the following issues -- smoking, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and heart disease. Aspirin use was noted at the time of joining of research and participants were classified as users or non-users. Participants were followed for the first event of fatal or non-fatal heart failure requiring hospitalization.

    The average age of the research participants was 67 years old and 34 per cent were female. It was found that a baseline, at least 7,698 participants (25 per cent) were taking aspirin. During a 5.3-year follow-up, 1,330 participants had developed heart failure. The investigators studied aspirin use and incidence of heart failure after adjusting for gender, age, body mass index, smoking, alcohol use, blood pressure, heart rate, cholesterol, creatinine, high blood pressure, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and renin in the heart. The relationship between failure was assessed.

    The analysis was repeated by researchers after matching aspirin users and non-users for heart failure risk factors. In this matched analysis, aspirin was associated with a 26 per cent increased risk of heart failure. To further examine the results, the analysis was repeated after excluding patients with a history of cardiovascular disease. In 22,690 participants (74 per cent) free of heart disease, aspirin use had a 27 per cent increased risk of heart failure. 

    According to Dr Mujaz, this was the first large study to examine the relationship between aspirin use and heart failure in individuals with and without heart disease. One in four participants in the research was found to be taking aspirin. They concluded that a large-scale study is needed to confirm this. Until then, aspirin should be given with caution, he said.

    Also Read

    Did you know more screen time can push you closer to stroke risk? Here's what study reveals

    People who sit a lot may suffer from depression, anxiety, claims study

    Last Updated Nov 29, 2021, 10:40 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    7 NFHS takeaways: India's fertility rate dips, women's empowerment increasing

    7 NFHS takeaways: India's fertility rate dips, women's empowerment increasing

    Did you know more screen time can push you closer to stroke risk all about it gcw

    Did you know more screen time can push you closer to stroke risk? Here's what study reveals

    World Diabetes Day 2021 Things young people must watch out for

    World Diabetes Day 2021: Things young people must watch out for

    People who sit a lot may suffer from depression anxiety claims study gcw

    People who sit a lot may suffer from depression, anxiety, claims study

    Do you have high blood pressure? Stay away from these foods

    Do you have high blood pressure? Stay away from these 10 foods

    Recent Stories

    Petrol diesel price today, November 29: Fuel rates remain steady despite sharp fall in global oil rates-dnm

    Petrol, diesel price today, November 29: Fuel rates remain steady despite sharp fall in global oil rates

    Gold silver price today, November 29: While gold price increases, silver declines; check out rates-dnm

    Gold, silver price today, November 29: While gold price increases, silver declines; check out rates

    Did Ranveer Singh's father pay Aditya Chopra Rs 20 crore to launch his son in Bollywood? Read shocking claims RCB

    Did Ranveer Singh's father pay Aditya Chopra Rs 20 crore to launch his son in Bollywood? Read shocking claims

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22: Could Pujara and Rahane be dropped for Mumbai Test? Here's what India's batting coach feels-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2021-22: Could Pujara and Rahane be dropped for Mumbai Test? Here's what India's batting coach feels

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding's latest updates: 45 hotels booked in Ranthambore; read more RCB

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding's latest updates: 45 hotels booked in Ranthambore; read more

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal: ATKMB's Liston Colaco terms his winner against SCEB as a 'gift' (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATKMB's Liston Colaco terms his winner against SCEB as a 'gift' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters: For KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic, it's just another game against BFC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: For KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic, it's just another game against BFC (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters: BFC's Marco Pezzaiuoli asserts KBFC is the strongest team it has faced so far (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: BFC's Marco Pezzaiuoli asserts KBFC is the strongest team it has faced so far (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs HFC, Match Highlights (Game 10): Hyderabad FC upsets Mumbai City 3-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 10): Hyderabad FC upsets Mumbai City 3-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs SCEB, Match Highlights (Game 9): ATK Mohun Bagan rattles SC East Bengal 3-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 9): ATK Mohun Bagan rattles SC East Bengal 3-0 (WATCH)

    Video Icon