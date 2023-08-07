Craving resturant style Butter Chicken? Here's a detailed recipe to satiate your taste-buds

Indulge in the aromatic allure of homemade Butter Chicken, a classic Indian delicacy. Tender marinated chicken bathed in creamy tomato sauce, a perfect blend of spices, and a touch of sweetness. Elevate your culinary journey with this flavorful masterpiece.

Butter Chicken, also known as Murgh Makhani, is a classic Indian dish that has captured the hearts and palates of food enthusiasts around the world. This rich and flavorful dish features tender chicken pieces cooked in a creamy tomato-based sauce, making it a true indulgence for your taste buds. In this article, we will guide you through an authentic homemade Butter Chicken recipe that promises to bring the aromatic essence of Indian cuisine right to your kitchen.

Ingredients:

For the Chicken Marinade:

500g boneless chicken, cut into bite-sized pieces

1 cup plain yogurt

1 tablespoon ginger paste

1 tablespoon garlic paste

1 teaspoon red chili powder

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon garam masala

Salt, to taste

For the Butter Chicken Sauce:

3 tablespoons butter

1 large onion, finely chopped

2 teaspoons ginger paste

2 teaspoons garlic paste

1 teaspoon cumin powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

1 teaspoon red chili powder

1 teaspoon paprika

1 can (14 oz) tomato puree

1 cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon honey or sugar

Salt, to taste

Chopped cilantro, for garnish

Instructions:

Marinating the Chicken:

In a bowl, combine yogurt, ginger paste, garlic paste, red chili powder, turmeric powder, garam masala, and salt to create the marinade.

Add the chicken pieces to the marinade, ensuring they are well-coated. Cover the bowl and let it marinate in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours, or overnight for best results.

Cooking the Butter Chicken:

In a large skillet or pan, melt 2 tablespoons of butter over medium heat.

Add the marinated chicken pieces and cook until they are browned and cooked through. Remove the chicken from the pan and set aside.

Preparing the Sauce:

In the same pan, add the remaining tablespoon of butter.

Sauté the finely chopped onions until they turn golden brown.

Add ginger paste and garlic paste, and sauté for another minute until the raw smell disappears.

Stir in cumin powder, coriander powder, red chili powder, and paprika. Cook the spices for a minute to release their flavors.

Pour in the tomato puree and cook the mixture until the oil begins to separate from the sauce. This should take about 10-15 minutes.

Reduce the heat and slowly add the heavy cream while stirring continuously to create a smooth and creamy sauce.

Add honey or sugar to balance the flavors. Adjust salt according to your taste.

Bringing it all Together:

Gently add the cooked chicken pieces to the sauce, ensuring they are coated evenly.

Allow the Butter Chicken to simmer on low heat for an additional 10-15 minutes, allowing the flavors to meld together.

Once the sauce has thickened and the chicken is tender, your Butter Chicken is ready to be served.

Garnish and Serving:

Transfer the Butter Chicken to a serving dish.

Garnish with freshly chopped cilantro to add a burst of color and freshness.

ALSO READ: Craving Biriyani this monsoon? Check out this detailed recipe for a yummy, home-made version



Indulge in the rich and creamy goodness of homemade Butter Chicken, a delightful Indian dish that promises to satisfy your cravings for authentic flavors. Whether you're a seasoned fan of Indian cuisine or a newcomer to its exquisite taste, this recipe will surely become a cherished addition to your culinary repertoire. Serve it with warm naan or fragrant basmati rice for a truly unforgettable dining experience.