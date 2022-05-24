Brother's Day 2022: Quotes, Messages, Wishes and WhatsApp status to wish your brothers

For all their quirks and annoyances, a brother is your best secret keeper and will never expose you or abandon you.

Every year on May 24, Brother's Day is observed. The day honours the bond between brothers and sisters or brothers and brothers and other brotherhood forms.

For all their quirks and annoyances, a brother is your best secret keeper and will never expose you or abandon you.

To celebrate your brothers, here are some Brother's Day quotes, wishes, messages, greetings, and WhatsApp status:

1) "Sometimes being a brother is better than being a superhero" Marc Brown

2) "There is a little boy inside the man who is my brother... Oh, how I despised that little boy. And I adore him" Anna Quindlen

3) "Brothers are what best friends aren't" Anonymous

4) "Who needs superheroes when you've got a brother?" Anonymous

5) "Brothers are best friends for life and playmates in the beginning" Anonymous

6) "Because brothers don't leave each other alone in the dark" Jolene Perry's

Wishes

1) When you're around, I know I'll be fine because you're there to support me. Happy International Brother's Day!

2) My friend, like a true brother, will always be there for me. Happy International Brother's Day!

3) A brother is a gift from God that we can cherish for the rest of our lives. Brother's Day greetings.

4) Dear brother, Happy Brother's Day! Thank you for always being the friend and protector I require!

5) I have many friends, but you are the one with whom I feel the most at ease. Happy International Brother's Day!

6) Thank you for being a source of strength and confidence for me. Happy International Brother's Day!

Also read: Brother's day special: 8 Outstanding siblings in Malayalam cinema

Also read: Daily Horoscope, May 24, 2022: Predictions for all Zodiac signs

Also read: Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Tarot prediction for May 23 to May 29