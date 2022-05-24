Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Brother's Day 2022: Quotes, Messages, Wishes and WhatsApp status to wish your brothers

    For all their quirks and annoyances, a brother is your best secret keeper and will never expose you or abandon you.
     

    Brothers Day 2022: Quotes, Messages, Wishes and WhatsApp status to wish your brothers - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 24, 2022, 10:26 AM IST

    Every year on May 24, Brother's Day is observed. The day honours the bond between brothers and sisters or brothers and brothers and other brotherhood forms.

    For all their quirks and annoyances, a brother is your best secret keeper and will never expose you or abandon you.

    To celebrate your brothers, here are some Brother's Day quotes, wishes, messages, greetings, and WhatsApp status:

    1) "Sometimes being a brother is better than being a superhero" Marc Brown

    2) "There is a little boy inside the man who is my brother... Oh, how I despised that little boy. And I adore him" Anna Quindlen

    3) "Brothers are what best friends aren't"  Anonymous

    4) "Who needs superheroes when you've got a brother?"  Anonymous

    5) "Brothers are best friends for life and playmates in the beginning" Anonymous

    6) "Because brothers don't leave each other alone in the dark" Jolene Perry's

    Wishes
    1) When you're around, I know I'll be fine because you're there to support me. Happy International Brother's Day!

    2) My friend, like a true brother, will always be there for me. Happy International Brother's Day!

    3) A brother is a gift from God that we can cherish for the rest of our lives. Brother's Day greetings.

    4) Dear brother, Happy Brother's Day! Thank you for always being the friend and protector I require!

    5) I have many friends, but you are the one with whom I feel the most at ease. Happy International Brother's Day!

    6) Thank you for being a source of strength and confidence for me. Happy International Brother's Day!

    Also read: Brother's day special: 8 Outstanding siblings in Malayalam cinema

    Also read: Daily Horoscope, May 24, 2022: Predictions for all Zodiac signs

    Also read: Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Tarot prediction for May 23 to May 29

    Last Updated May 24, 2022, 10:32 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Astrology Daily Horoscope, May 24, 2022: Predictions for all Zodiac signs

    Daily Horoscope, May 24, 2022: Predictions for all Zodiac signs

    Blog The 'Seven Summits' goal: Expedition to Mount Denali

    The 'Seven Summits' goal: Expedition to Mount Denali

    Darshanaa Sanjanaa jewellery pieces are perfect gift items for your female friends

    Darshanaa Sanjanaa jewellery pieces are perfect gift items for your female friends

    Tarot Card Weekly Reading: Zodiac prediction for May 23 to May 29

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Tarot prediction for May 23 to May 29

    Astrology Daily Horoscope, May 22, 2022: Predictions for all Zodiac signs

    Daily Horoscope, May 23, 2022: Predictions for all Zodiac signs

    Recent Stories

    tennis French Open 2022 Despite winning start Rafael Nadal reveals key area of improvement snt

    French Open 2022: Despite winning start, Nadal reveals key area of improvement

    TIME s 100 most influential people of 2022 include Vladimir Putin Volodymyr Zelenskyy gcw

    TIME's 100 most influential people of 2022 include Vladimir Putin, Volodymyr Zelenskyy

    Prime Minister Modi's QUAD message in Tokyo, 10 updates

    Prime Minister Modi's QUAD message in Tokyo | 10 updates

    In a first for Saudi aviation all female crew flight from Riyadh takes off gcw

    In a first for Saudi aviation, all-female crew flight from Riyadh takes off

    Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad replaced with Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 due to NO audience? RBA

    Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad replaced with Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 due to NO audience?

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said - adt

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said

    Video Icon
    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Icon
    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon